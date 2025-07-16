Mahindra’s bold digital pivot: Reimagining mobility with tech at the core

As India’s mobility landscape undergoes rapid evolution, Mahindra is steering ahead with a bold vision — placing technology at the heart of its transformation agenda. Speaking at a recently held Tech Senate presented by Express Computer, Rucha Nanavati, Chief Digital Transformation Officer, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, shared an insightful deep dive into how Mahindra is redefining the future of mobility through data, digital interventions, and AI-driven innovation.

Made in India, For the World: A New Automotive Playbook

Mahindra’s ambition is unapologetically global. From rugged off-road icons to bold electric innovations, the company is accelerating towards a future where its products — 8 ICE SUVs, 6 LCVs, and 5 BEVs by 2030 — are not just made for India but engineered to compete globally. Nanavati underscored this with a telling example: “When we launched Thar Roxx, 176,000 bookings were clocked in a single hour. That’s the scale and appetite India is bringing to global automotive competition.”

Mahindra’s EV journey, too, is emblematic of this ambition. Mahindra’s BE 6 and XEV 9e are setting global benchmarks through open competition with global leaders.

Digital Transformation as a Competitive Edge

At the heart of this transformation is a massive reimagination of Mahindra’s operating model. From engineering and manufacturing to supply chain and customer experience, every process is being digitally rewired for agility, speed, and scale.

“We are fundamentally questioning how we work, how we make decisions, and how we leverage data as a strategic asset,” Nanavati said. This shift is guided by principles of medium-term thinking, decisive action, cross-industry benchmarks, and empowerment through transparency.

Mahindra’s Data-Driven Core

Mahindra’s data platform — a medallion architecture mesh — has emerged as the single source of truth powering decisions across customer service, sales, operations, and supply chain. By integrating data from 40+ sources, the platform enables predictive insights, scenario planning, and hyper-personalized engagement.

AI and Cloud are fundamental levers here. From GenAI-assisted diagnostics to AI-driven manufacturing inspections, Mahindra’s centralized AI division is driving horizontal adoption across all businesses — Auto, Farm, and beyond.

End-to-End Digitalization Across the Auto Value Chain

The transformation spans the entire lifecycle of the mobility business:

Customer Journey: From discovery to service, Mahindra’s digital touchpoints — including Mahindra Auto World, omnichannel test drive experiences, and connected car features — redefine customer engagement.

Product Journey: Advanced platforms like 3DS for NPD, Kinaxis for supply chain agility, and Commercial Virtual Twins for real-time visualization enable faster, smarter innovation.

Supply Chain: Scenario planning engines and AI-driven forecasting provide resilience against disruptions, and helps transition from reactive workflows to predictive precision

Manufacturing: AI vision for quality checks, and IT/OT segregation ensure security, precision, and scalability. RFID-enabled truck management, AI-based maintenance systems enable smart manufacturing across Mahindra manufacturing plants.

A Shift from Industry Benchmarks to Cross-Industry Leadership

Mahindra isn’t content benchmarking against peers. “When we think of best-in-class CX, we look beyond Auto,” Nanavati noted. “The goal is not just industry leadership but cross-industry excellence.”

This philosophy extends into hyper-personalized communication, AI-enhanced vehicle development, and delightful post-sale experiences. Every customer interaction is now underpinned by AI, analytics, and automation.

Building a Resilient, Future-Ready Enterprise

Underpinning this transformation is Mahindra’s cloud-first strategy, ensuring scalability, security, and agility. With FinOps-led governance, IT/OT segregation, and cost optimization at its core, Mahindra is positioning itself for resilience in an unpredictable world.

The transformation of core processes, integration of numerous systems, and significant automation in planning and execution reflect the bold scale and ambition of this journey.

Conclusion: A Blueprint for India’s Auto Revolution

Mahindra’s digital journey is not merely about adopting new technologies. It’s about creating a future-ready enterprise capable of shaping the global narrative in mobility. As Nanavati aptly summed up, “Our teams propel us, our partners enable us. And together, we are laying down the blueprint for what Indian automotive leadership looks like in the digital age.”

With technology as the foundation and customer experience as the north star, Mahindra is setting a new benchmark for India’s auto revolution — one that’s made in India, built for the world.