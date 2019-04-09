Infor Completes Acquisition of ReServe Interactive

Infor today announced the completed acquisition of Efficient Frontiers, Inc. dba ReServe Interactive. Headquartered in Livermore, Calif., ReServe Interactive is a leading provider of cloud-based sales and catering, restaurant reservations, and floor management software that serves the restaurant, sports and entertainment, event center, golf and country club, and hotel markets in the U.S. and Canada. ReServe Interactive’s highly scalable, dynamic, and intuitive sales and catering solution will enable Infor to offer more functionality through Infor CloudSuite Hospitality, and increase Infor’s presence in non-hotel hospitality venues such as entertainment centers, stadiums, wineries and conference and convention centers.

“This acquisition will significantly add value to our existing development efforts for Infor CloudSuite Hospitality, and further solidifies Infor’s leadership position in the global hospitality market,” said Charles Phillips, CEO of Infor. “By adding this additional functionality, we are expanding our solution base to address the growing need for reliable sales and catering technology as hoteliers look to digital transformation to address the evolving needs of the modern consumer. Paired alongside our current hospitality offerings, this allows us to deliver a comprehensive, multi-module suite, that will offer a better ROI to our customer base.”

Infor’s cloud-enabled Hospitality solutions include hotel property management, point of sale, revenue management, asset and incident management, analytics, and back office accounting. Through this acquisition, Infor will be able to help hospitality organizations address event lifecycle management from initial event inquiry through event execution, online reservation systems for dining and various other activity types, floor management, and club membership sales including lead management, contact management, and sales performance management.

Infor is one of the world’s largest providers of hospitality software. Its customers include 9 of the top 10 largest hotel brands, and its products are in use at more than 20,000 hotels, casinos and restaurants worldwide. The acquisition of ReServe Interactive will add sales & catering component to Infor CloudSuite Hospitality that increases the breadth and depth of the solution, and better positions Infor to directly address the increasing need of hospitality organizations to find one true technology partner to help them navigate through a digital transformation

