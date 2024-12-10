Infor’s industry research study reveals value drivers shared by highly productive organisations

Infor has released the results of its recent global research study – one of the largest of its kind – exposing the key attributes of highly productive organisations and how they drive value from digital transformation.

The research study polled 3,600 global respondents across 14 countries and 7 industries, revealing that 75% of organisations anticipate a 20% boost in efficiency over the next three years. Additionally, 80% of organisations agree that success will depend on the adoption of new technologies. To drive these measures, 78% of companies polled plan to increase their tech investments by 20% or greater [over the next three years]. Machine learning and generative AI stand out as most referenced technical drivers of improved efficiency.

“Companies in manufacturing, distribution and healthcare continue to face significant changes in their industries and businesses,” said Kevin Samuelson, Infor CEO. “Our research can help provide specific data and insights on how to successfully deploy technology and innovation to unlock value in a fast-changing world. Every organisation wants to implement technology as a primary driver of value creation. The research that we have done identifies the “Vectors to Value” that the most productive organisations use as a blueprint for success. Organisations need to optimise and continuously improve processes; embrace the power of advanced technology; push data in decision-making; and keep customer requirements front and center. By aligning with these vectors, organisations can increase overall business productivity and therefore drive true value creation and competitive advantage.”

Dr. Chris Brauer, Director of Innovation at the Institute of Management Studies at the University of London comments, “The research undertaken by Infor makes it clear that the real challenge isn’t just about adopting technology, but the mindset and cultural shift needed to unlock its value. Organisations that succeed will be those ready to evolve their processes and fully embrace data-driven readiness, gaining clarity of vision for the future. It’s a great look for what’s to come.”