Infosys and Shell Collaborate on Immersion Cooling Services to Enable Sustainability-First Data Centers

Infosys, a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, announced its collaboration with Shell New Energies UK Ltd (“Shell”), an international energy company, to accelerate adoption of immersion cooling services for data centers.

Through this strategic engagement, Infosys and Shell will bring together their capabilities in Digital and Energy, respectively, and an eco-system of partners, to create an integrated offering for green data centers. This will be achieved by leveraging Shell Immersion Cooling Fluid, a synthetic, single-phase immersion cooling fluid designed to maximise the energy efficiency and performance of data servers and IT components, and Infosys Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions and platforms using generative AI technologies.

According to recent industry estimates, data centres are responsible for up to 1.5 percent of global electricity consumption and 1 percent of global CO2 emissions. AI is expected to accelerate data center demand and AI workloads will significantly increase both energy consumption and CO2 emissions.

Immersion cooling technology claims to potentially show up to 30% lower CO2 emissions and 48% reduction in energy footprint production. Shell and Infosys will test this, leveraging both Shell’s immersion cooling and Infosys’ digital solutions. Following the pilot at Shell’s and Infosys’ data centers, the companies intend to extend the offer to other customers globally.

Infosys, which turned carbon neutral 30 years ahead of 2050, the timeline set by the Paris Agreement, realised the business imperative of reducing carbon intensity, and has tailored many solutions that enable clients in their decarbonisation journey. Shell aims to become a net-zero emissions energy business by 2050. Together, the companies see the ability to leverage digital technologies to monitor and adjust immersion cooling technology to further cut energy consumption and lower carbon dioxide emissions.

Ashiss Kumar Dash, EVP & Global Head – Sustainability, Services, Utilities, Resources and Energy, Infosys, said, “In our joint efforts with Shell, we aim to create a more sustainable future. This collaboration will leverage AI based digital solutions that will create environmentally responsible data centers that can manage high computing loads with optimised hardware. It is also critical that future digital and physical solutions are created with a view to make AI more sustainable and scalable. This collaboration exemplifies our unwavering commitment to helping organisations achieve their sustainability goals while optimising operational efficiency.”

Aysun Akik, VP New Business Development and Global Key Accounts Downstream & Renewables, Shell Lubricants, said, “We believe our immersion cooling technology can play a critical role in reducing data center energy use and helping customers to deliver on their sustainability commitments. Based on Shell’s proprietary gas-to-liquids (GTL) technology, Shell Immersion Cooling Fluids can help cut costs, boost performance and reduce the environmental footprint of data center operations as part of an integrated solution. Working with Infosys to supplement our technology with digital solutions would bring complete data center optimisation toolkits to customers, and we are excited about the prospect of helping them decarbonise.”