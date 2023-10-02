Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Infosys Launches Industry Cloud to Catalyse Digital Transformation of the Commercial Airline Industry

Infosys Launches Industry Cloud to Catalyse Digital Transformation of the Commercial Airline Industry

NewsCloud
By Express Computer
0 27

Infosys recently announced the launch of Infosys Cobalt Airline Cloud (ICAC) a first-of-its-kind industry cloud offering designed for commercial airlines to help them accelerate their digital transformation journey. Infosys has leveraged its deep domain experience and expertise in the travel and hospitality sector to build ICAC, which will aim to deliver personalized experiences, optimized operations, and net zero journeys for clients.

The ICAC platform is built on composable architecture principles that draw from the overall framework of Infosys Cobalt, a set of services, solutions and platforms for enterprises to accelerate their cloud journey. ICAC provides solutions, APIs and re-usable business assets that can be used for:

Transforming the legacy workloads through disassembling and creating composable functional capabilities, enabled by cloud technologies.

Addressing the key areas of business process efficiency and customer experiences, with an aim to provide tangible improvements in existing processes

Improving customer experiences by ensuring accuracy in baggage delivery, leveraging precision-based gate to gate bag transfers, helping reduce Missed Bag Rate (MBR) in hub airports by up to 50 percent

Efficiency in operations by reducing Unit Load Device (ULD) misplacement and losses, to less than 2 percent, from the current industry average of more than 5 percent, through tracking and tracing methods enabled through machine learning

Ensuring smooth operations and enhancing passenger safety by leveraging AI for crowd control, theft, security, and reducing cost of manual airport operations

Optimising network and route planning to help in decarbonization efforts and emission control

Additionally, Infosys will combine its industry-specific knowledge, technological capabilities, and key elements of Infosys Cobalt to help airline companies transform their business landscape, foster poly-cloud opportunities, and innovate at scale, with regulatory and security frameworks.

Fernando Rocha, CIO, Aeroméxico Airline, said, “We are excited to collaborate with Infosys to leverage the solutions, reference architectures and blueprints of the Infosys Cobalt Airline Cloud. We believe that this platform will enable us to quickly adapt to changing market dynamics, enhance customer experiences, and drive profitable growth.”

Ashiss Kumar Dash, EVP & Global Head – Services, Utilities, Resources and Energy, Infosys, said, “The launch of Infosys Cobalt Airline Cloud is a significant milestone in our journey of digital innovation. This pioneering industry cloud solution demonstrates our commitment to empowering the airline industry with a scalable and flexible IT ecosystem that caters to the unique challenges faced by the industry. ICAC offers a pre-configured solution and allows our clients to reduce costs, while continuing to innovate to meet the changing demand environments.”

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image