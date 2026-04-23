Infosys partners with OpenAI to accelerate enterprise AI transformation

Infosys has announced a strategic collaboration with OpenAI aimed at helping enterprises scale AI adoption and transformation, with a focus on modernizing software development and unlocking business value through agentic AI.

The partnership brings together OpenAI’s frontier models, including Codex, with Infosys Topaz Fabric—the company’s agentic AI services suite—to enable organizations to move from experimentation to structured, enterprise-scale deployment.

From pilots to production

As enterprises increasingly explore generative and agentic AI, a key challenge remains transitioning from early pilots to repeatable, production-grade implementations. The Infosys–OpenAI collaboration is designed to address this gap by combining advanced AI capabilities with enterprise delivery frameworks and governance.

The engagement will initially focus on software engineering, legacy modernization, DevOps automation, and e-commerce, among other engineering-led domains.

By integrating Codex with workflow automation and prebuilt agents, the partnership aims to redesign development workflows, enhance productivity, and accelerate time-to-market.

Reimagining software development

With deep expertise in large-scale transformation, Infosys is positioning itself to help enterprises deploy AI across core engineering processes—from code generation and review to vulnerability detection and application development.

“Codex is becoming a powerful workspace for managing agents across software development and business workflows,” said Denise Dresser, Chief Revenue Officer, OpenAI. “Together with Infosys, we aim to help organizations move from early usage to scalable, repeatable deployment.”

The collaboration also extends beyond development into broader enterprise workflows, enabling organizations to embed AI across systems where knowledge work is performed.

Enabling responsible, scalable AI adoption

A key pillar of the partnership is responsible AI deployment, supported by Infosys’ poly-AI architecture and enterprise governance frameworks. This ensures that organizations can scale AI adoption while maintaining control, compliance, and operational consistency.

“Generative and agentic AI will redefine how enterprises operate and grow,” said Salil Parekh, CEO, Infosys. “This collaboration establishes a model to unlock AI value at scale, helping clients move decisively from pilots to performance.”

Building the enterprise AI operating model

The partnership reflects a broader shift in enterprise AI strategy—from isolated use cases to integrated, organization-wide transformation.

By combining technology, talent, and delivery playbooks, Infosys and OpenAI aim to create a scalable operating model that enables enterprises to industrialize AI adoption, drive measurable outcomes, and build long-term competitive advantage.

As organizations race to operationalize AI, such collaborations signal the next phase of the market—where success will depend not just on access to advanced models, but on the ability to deploy them effectively at scale.