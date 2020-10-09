Infosys to Acquire Award-Winning Digital Customer Experience, Commerce & Analytics Company, Blue Acorn iCi 

Read Article

Infosys recently announced a definitive agreement to acquire Blue Acorn iCi, Adobe Platinum partner in the US, and a leader in digital customer experience, commerce and analytics. The move further strengthens Infosys’ end-to-end customer experience offerings and demonstrates its continued commitment to help clients navigate their digital transformation journey.

Blue Acorn iCi is an award-winning digital customer experience company. It brings to Infosys significant cross-technology capabilities through the convergence of customer experience, digital commerce, analytics, and experience driven commerce services. With services that include strategy, analytics, design, and engineering, Blue Acorn iCi elevates marquee global brands across industries from Media, Consumer Goods & Retail, to Financial Services, Manufacturing and Technology.

Together with Infosys’ earlier acquisition of WONGDOODY that offers creative and marketing services, BlueAcorn iCi brings complimentary capabilities to help global CMOs and businesses thrive in a digital commerce world. This acquisition further deepens Infosys’ capabilities in the Adobe, Magento, Salesforce Commerce and Shopify ecosystems.

With over a decade-long track record of building digital content and commerce experiences for Fortune 500 brands, Blue Acorn iCi has attained the unique position of being among the first ever Adobe Platinum Partners with AEM & Magento Specializations while also receiving the 2020 Emerging Solution Partner of the Year award in the Americas.

Ravi Kumar S, President, Infosys, said, “We are focused on partnering with global brands and CMOs to help them navigate their digital experience and commerce challenges. The Blue Acorn iCi acquisition is another important milestone in Infosys’ journey to build capabilities relevant to the digital priorities of our clients and reaffirms our commitment to the Adobe ecosystem. We are excited to welcome Blue Acorn iCi and its leadership team into the Infosys family.”

“We have spent a decade refining our approach to building iconic, user-centric experiences for some of the world’s most beloved brands, and our entire team is excited to embark on this new journey of growth with the Infosys family,” said Greg Boone, Co-CEO of Blue Acorn iCi.

Chris Guerra, Co-CEO of Blue Acorn iCi added, “By becoming a part of the Infosys family, Blue Acorn iCi will be able to better serve our clients and their customers as we elevate our scale, technical acumen, global reach, creative capabilities & consumer insight expertise. Together, we will be able to offer unrivaled services and insights to help companies become the new leaders of digital experience & commerce.”

