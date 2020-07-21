Infosys To Enable A Globally Harmonised Digital Workplace; To Transform LANXESS’ IT Infrastructure

Read Article

Infosys, the global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced a strategic long term partnership with LANXESS, a leading specialty chemicals company manufacturing chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals headquartered in Germany. Infosys will support LANXESS in its IT Infrastructure Digitisation strategy and enable its global workforce spread across 33 countries with a secure and fully managed modern workplace.

As part of this transformation, Infosys will setup an end-user centric modern workplace with globally standardized device/workplace landscape (for Office, Functional and Virtual users) based on a Device as a Service (DaaS) construct, backed with NextGen unified communication and collaboration platforms. The global workforce of LANXESS will be supported by a multi-lingual artificial intelligence powered service desk operating from Europe and India. Infosys will also transform LANXESS to a future ready end user IT landscape over the course of the partnership. This will ensure a seamless and harmonized workplace experience for LANXESS’ global workforce.

Jasmeet Singh, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Manufacturing, Infosys, said, “Germany is a very strategic market for Infosys and an important part of our localization strategy in Europe. In today’s world, digital workplace as a service is becoming increasingly relevant for all our clients’ transformation journeys and we are glad to be partnering with LANXESS to enable their transition to a modern digital workplace. This partnership will deliver next-gen service operations with self-heal, self-help and automation-driven solutions. With deep expertise in executing large transformation programs for global clients, along with advanced digital solutions, we look forward to help LANXESS reimagine their workplace to drive increased collaboration and productivity.”

Kai Finke, CIO of LANXESS said, “Standardized and harmonized workplace services will enable us to increase our service quality and usability on a global basis as well as increase flexibility and scalability which nowadays are getting more and more important. Working with Infosys will allow us to implement state-of-the-art-technologies faster and thus bring LANXESS to the next level regarding workplace services enhancing our collaboration and mobility capabilities.





