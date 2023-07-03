Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  InfoVision appoints Shreeranganath Kulkarni as Managing Director

InfoVision appoints Shreeranganath Kulkarni as Managing Director

News
By Express Computer
0 25

InfoVision Inc, a leading global digital services company headquartered in Dallas, is delighted to announce the appointment of Shreeranganath Kulkarni (SK) as its new managing director. SK brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise with 37+ years of diverse experience in growing successful businesses.

Before stepping into his role at InfoVision, SK held several key positions.  He served as the chief operating officer at Birlasoft, technology delivery head for financial services at Accenture, Pune center head and head of financial services at Cognizant, and the Pune center head and healthcare lead at Infosys.  His extensive background in the IT industry, coupled with a proven track record of driving innovation, spearheading digital transformations, and delivering customer-centric solutions, has earned him a strong reputation in the industry.

In his new role, SK will helm InfoVision’s journey towards accelerated growth capitalizing his expertise in sales, delivery, and client management. His vision aligns with InfoVision’s commitment to empowering businesses, transforming them into intelligent data-driven digital enterprises. Kulkarni’s strategic leadership will be crucial in steering the company’s next phase of growth.

Announcing SK’s appointment, Sean Yalamanchi, President and Co-founder, InfoVision, remarked “SK’s exceptional track record and deep understanding of client needs, makes him a truly invaluable addition to the InfoVision team. His vision for customer satisfaction and passion for driving innovation align seamlessly with our mission to accelerate digital for our clients.”

Reflecting on his new role, Shreeranganath Kulkarni remarked, “I am honored to join InfoVision and become a part of a dynamic team that is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of digital transformation.  My focus will be on propelling customer-centric solutions that yield tangible results.”

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image
DATACENTER HUB
Know More
close-image