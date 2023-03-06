Express Computer

InfoVision collaborates with IIT Hyderabad to foster synergy between industry & academia

InfoVision Inc, a leading global digital services company headquartered in the United States, has signed an MOU with IIT-Hyderabad to establish collaboration areas specifically to create closer ties and greater collaboration between industry and academia.  On February 23, 2023, Sean Yalamanchi, President of InfoVision, visited the IIT Hyderabad campus to formalize the partnership with IITH officials and launch two new Hybrid classrooms as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.

“It is heartening to witness a prestigious educational institution such as IIT take a decisive and impactful move towards digitization,” said Mr. Sean Yalamanchi, Co-Founder, President and Member of the Board, InfoVision.

“This convergence of our strengths will help in bridging the gap between industry and academia which will in turn ensure that academic research and education will align with the needs of the industry leading to development of innovative solutions to solve real-world problems. I am confident that this will play a significant role in preparing students for the workforce by providing them with hands-on experience, industry insights, and career opportunities,” added Sean.

“Academia welcomes and appreciates the industry’s interest in creating substantial value using their best capabilities. We are grateful to InfoVision for their proactive approach and initiative, which will augment to the existing system to help us in delivering high-quality education to students, both nationally and internationally,” said Dr Murty, Director, IIT Hyderabad.

As a part of the agreement, InfoVision engineers and technology subject matter experts (SMEs) express their commitment to collaborate with the learned faculty and promising students of IIT-Hyderabad on edge technologies. The aim is to share expertise for mutual benefit and growth in areas such as technology lab visits, research & development programs, guest lectures, mini projects, internships and so on.

