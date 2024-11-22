InfoVision launches advanced media analytics platform AlphaMetricx: a unique blend of AI, machine learning, and human insights

Express Computer

InfoVision Inc a global IT services company offering Enterprise Digital Transformation and Modernisation Solutions, today announced the launch of AlphaMetricx – an AI-powered media analytics platform for media analyst teams and corporate communicators. AlphaMetricx (AMX) leverages AI with custom large language models (LLMs) to identify expert media insights, streamline workflow, and provide a

Customised user experience.

Available as a yearly subscription, AMX uses AI to provide real-time analysis, where advanced algorithms turn large volumes of raw data into actionable strategies faster and more accurately than ever before. This allows users to stay ahead of trends and enhance brand engagement. Through machine learning, the platform learns and adapts, producing more accurate and advanced insights faster over time. For PR professionals looking to pair cutting-edge AI technology with authentic human insights, AMX offers the best of both Worlds.

AMX provides:

  • -Traditional and social media monitoring of online blogs, forums, and reviews.
  • -Customised insight dashboards with curated visual widgets, all available to compile into data reporting and newsletter digests
  • -A PR Impact Score metric to understand the importance and overall quality of media coverage. Users can customise values including brand reach, brand prominence, brand spokesperson, and brand strength to calculate this.
  • -A PR Message Congruence metric to measure the true impact of PR narratives and their potential to connect on a deeper level with the target audience.

As a digital transformation company, we have always believed in using technology to address challenges and transform ways of business. We realised that the media listening and analytics space has a lot of potential for AI applications. We knew that with the right blend of AI and human expertise, which our team already had, we could transform media intelligence, said Sean Yalamanchi, Founder and President, InfoVision Inc., while launching the platform. AMX fills a gap in the market addressing the biggest challenge posed by existing media monitoring tools: The need for faster insights and enabling PR professionals to answer the ‘’why’’& and not just & ‘’what’’. AMX tackles this issue by delivering highly accurate and near real-time insights to communications leaders to drive corporate communications strategies.

The intuitive interface of the platform ensures that anybody can use AI effortlessly. AMX was created by media analytics experts from Infovision with over 27 years of digital solutions experience. With its high level of accuracy, customisation, AI capabilities, and seamless user experience, AlphaMetricx is one of the most advanced media analytics tools in the market.

We believe that AlphaMetricx will redefine how corporate communicators use media intelligence platforms for data analysis. With our advanced dashboards and human-like AI-generated insights, we will shatter the glass ceiling. And we won’t stop there. There is more to come in 2025 in the form of newer data sources, predictive analytics, and advanced features, said Rajesh Kari, Global Business Leader and Vice President, AlphaMetricx.

