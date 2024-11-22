Qlik continues investment in data sovereignty with the launch of a cloud region in India

Qlik, announced the launch of its new cloud region in India. Located in Mumbai, this strategic investment enhances Qlik’s global cloud infrastructure and underscores its long-term commitment to the Indian market, addressing the growing demand for local data storage, regulatory compliance, and advanced AI capabilities.

The new cloud region enables Indian customers to utilise Qlik’s suite of AI-powered enterprise data and analytics solutions while ensuring compliance with local data sovereignty requirements. By storing and processing data within India, Qlik’s customers can achieve better business outcomes while adhering to stringent data residency regulations. This expansion will benefit businesses across various sectors, including finance, banking, automotive, the public sector, and healthcare, by leveraging advanced analytics and AI capabilities for improved decision-making.

“As one of India’s largest public sector enterprises, IndianOil is committed to utilising data intelligence to enhance operational efficiency and sustainability across our energy grid. Qlik’s first cloud region in India will undoubtedly empower businesses to access data faster. Such cloud offerings provide the scalability and security needed to manage extensive datasets, supporting large organisations in making informed, data-driven decisions,” said Suresh Nambiar, Executive Director (Information Systems), Indian Oil Corporation Limited.

“The launch of our cloud region in India is a strategic move that directly addresses the unique needs of our customers in this critical market. As businesses in India navigate an increasingly complex regulatory environment, our new cloud capabilities ensure they can harness the full potential of AI with confidence in their data sovereignty and compliance. This investment highlights Qlik’s commitment to delivering tangible AI outcomes globally, enabling Indian enterprises to transform their data into a competitive edge responsibly and effectively,” said Mike Capone, CEO, Qlik.

“This marks a pivotal moment for Qlik and our customers in India,” said Varun Babbar, Managing Director – India & SAARC, Qlik. “As the regulatory landscape evolves, businesses increasingly demand advanced, AI-driven cloud solutions that ensure compliance with local data localisation requirements. By establishing our cloud infrastructure, we are committed to helping organisations optimise data management, enhance data security, and reduce the complexities and costs associated with cross-border data transfers. Our local cloud services empower businesses to drive innovation, improve operational efficiency, and contribute to India’s digital economy.”

The cloud region will deliver the following benefits:

Data residency compliance: Customer data will be stored and processed within India, aligning with local privacy laws. This approach mitigates geopolitical risks while addressing India’s unique regulatory requirements.

Customer data will be stored and processed within India, aligning with local privacy laws. This approach mitigates geopolitical risks while addressing India’s unique regulatory requirements. Low latency and enhanced performance: By keeping data closer to end-users, Qlik reduces latency, enabling faster access to services and more stable operations, resulting in an improved user experience.

By keeping data closer to end-users, Qlik reduces latency, enabling faster access to services and more stable operations, resulting in an improved user experience. AI-powered cloud capabilities: Customers can leverage Qlik’s advanced AI features, such as Qlik AutoML and Qlik Answers, for rapid data analysis and automated workflows. These tools help organisations extract actionable insights from unstructured data, fostering innovation and informed decision-making.

Customers can leverage Qlik’s advanced AI features, such as Qlik AutoML and Qlik Answers, for rapid data analysis and automated workflows. These tools help organisations extract actionable insights from unstructured data, fostering innovation and informed decision-making. Local support and services: Access to responsive, localised customer support ensures tailored solutions that meet specific business needs.

Access to responsive, localised customer support ensures tailored solutions that meet specific business needs. Scalability and innovation: Support for Qlik’s growing customer base aims to double its market share in India by 2026, fostering scalability and innovation within the local business ecosystem.

In addition to enhancing customer experiences, the new cloud region will create job opportunities in India, which is currently Qlik’s second-largest employee base in the Asia-Pacific region. This expansion will involve hiring across sales, presales, consulting, and professional services, with a strong focus on AI and data governance expertise. Qlik is dedicated to investing in local talent and resources, positioning India as a key hub for research and development (R&D), customer support, and marketing initiatives.