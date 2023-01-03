Ingram Micro India announces the launch of HTC VIVE powerful VR headset – VIVE Focus 3 for enterprises in India.

Ingram Micro India, a global valued added distributor, announced the launch of VIVE Focus 3 for enterprises in India. With this announcement, Ingram Micro India will exclusively provide HTC VIVE Focus 3 powerful VR headsets specifically for business use to improve communication and productivity.

Ingram Micro creates value for our partners and customers by being an IoT Solutions Aggregator. Our goal is to simplify business by providing a broad range of IoT offerings designed to solve business problems. With the new All-In-One VIVE Focus 3 is the ultimate solution for business VR, combining outstanding visuals with a smarter ergonomic design, superior audio, and next-level inside-out tracking and controllers.

VIVE Focus 3 is powered by the premium-quality Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Platform which unlocks staggering performance improvements including twice the CPU and GPU performance and 11x the AI processing compared to its predecessor[1] which powers the original VIVE Focus.

VIVE Focus 3 has 5K resolution with class-leading dual 2.5K displays, a smooth 90Hz refresh rate, and an ultra-wide 120-degree field of view, for exceptional immersion. The fast-switching display panel uses real RGB subpixels, practically eliminating the screen door effect. The new visuals mean fine details like writing and overall fidelity are dramatically clearer, allowing for software design and user interaction to be more natural.

VIVE Focus 3 uses an AI-powered inside-out tracking algorithm for precise tracking, with privacy at the forefront as all tracking data is stored in an encrypted format on the headset. The redesigned controllers are easy and intuitive to use – one of the lightest 6dof controllers on the market that last for 15 hours on a single charge. Hand-tracking support will be released in the future.

With this newly launched HTC VIVE Focus 3, we marked a major milestone in our strategy to create the best experience in the virtual world. In line with this, we would be able to provide our partner and end customers a complete suite of services and solutions which will support all types of business to stand out in the VR market said Anurag Singh, Director, Advanced Solutions at Ingram Micro India.