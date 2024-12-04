Insights from STL Partners’ Latest Report: Lightstorm has launched a revolutionary new NaaS offering in emerging markets

UK based telecom consultants STL Partners has recently released a report on Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) and its role in supporting enterprise cloud adoption and generative AI. The report highlights Lightstorm, a Singapore based, born-in-the-pandemic start-up, which is disrupting the enterprise data center and cloud connectivity market across India and the Asia Pacific region with its cloud-like network service platform, Polarin.

In its report, STL Partners determined the key success factors for Lightstorm to have been the following:

Deep automation : Industry’s first Layer 1 automation with robotics and API-driven workflow software, enabling seamless self-serve, pay-as-you-go network services.

Frictionless integration : Offering pre-connected, user-deployable network solutions across public clouds, IXs, CDNs, and data centers in minutes.

Customer-centric design : Delivering flexibility and scalability tailored to modern enterprises navigating rising data demands and distributed IT architectures.

“It’s great to see a respected analyst firm like STL Partners recognise and understand the transformative value we bring to enterprises in these rapidly evolving digital economies. Polarin is designed to empower businesses with agility, scalability, and customer-centric solutions, and this acknowledgment reinforces the impact we’re creating in the market,” said Amajit Gupta, Group CEO & MD, Lightstorm.

“Lightstorm has shown that enterprise connectivity is an industry ripe for disruption. Coupling technical innovation with best-in-class customer engagement enables 10-minute service provisioning, differentiating Lightstorm’s service against its competitors. Incumbent operators globally should be aware of the potential for market disruption opportunity in enterprise connectivity and look to Lightstorm as a case study from which to guide their future product and service evolution” Tilly Gilbert, Consulting Director, STL Partners, commented.