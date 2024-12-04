Mphasis launches cyber fusion center in Bangalore to boost global cybersecurity capabilities

Mphasis announced the inauguration of its new Cyber Fusion Center in Bangalore, India. This cutting-edge facility is designed to offer 24×7 advanced threat detection, incident response, and continuous threat monitoring for global clients across industries, helping organisations navigate the increasingly complex landscape of cybersecurity.

The Bangalore Center is a strategic addition to Mphasis’ Cyber Fusion Centers, which focuses on leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and automation to detect, analyse, and mitigate evolving cyber threats in real-time. By implementing advanced threat management practices, including breach and attack simulations, threat hunting, and forensic analysis, the cyber fusion center will enhance organisations’ ability to identify and respond to security incidents with unmatched precision and speed.

Mphasis’ cyber fusion center is designed to improve cyber threat response efficiency by over 60% and accelerate responses to supply chain breaches by more than 50%. Through this state-of-the-art facility, Mphasis focuses on reducing the attack surface by 45% via advanced features such as breach simulation, leaked credential protection, attack surface monitoring, supply chain risk monitoring, and phishing detection and remediation. This comprehensive approach empowers organisations to proactively defend against an evolving array of threats while optimising their operational resilience. With the rapid adoption of AI in cybersecurity, Mphasis is poised to drive transformative outcomes in threat management. The new cyber fusion center offers 100% visibility of threat landscapes across IT and operational technology (OT) platforms, addressing common challenges such as mutable threats, insider risk exposure, and the growing complexity of security incidents.

“At Mphasis, we are committed to delivering innovative cybersecurity solutions that protect enterprises and transform how they manage and mitigate cyber risks. The launch of our Bangalore Cyber Fusion Center marks a pivotal step in enabling our clients to stay ahead of sophisticated threats, backed by AI-powered threat detection and response. With this new facility, we are reinforcing our position as a trusted partner for enterprises looking to strengthen their cybersecurity posture and drive operational resilience,” said Nitin Rakesh, CEO and Managing Director, Mphasis

“The launch of our Bangalore Cyber Fusion Center marks a key milestone in Mphasis’s commitment to advancing cybersecurity innovation, leveraging cutting-edge technology to help clients stay resilient against emerging threats. With AI-powered behavioral threat detection and contextual intelligence, our center offers real-time insights and customisable dashboards, equipping our clients to safeguard their critical assets with precision and confidence,” said Srikumar Ramanathan, Chief Solutions Officer, Mphasis.

Mphasis is committed to enhancing cybersecurity through its Quantum Initiative within the Applied R&D division, NEXT Labs. This initiative facilitates clients’ transition to the quantum era by focusing on applied research and developing industry-specific solutions, particularly in cybersecurity. Mphasis empowers organisations to leverage quantum technologies for enhanced security measures through awareness-building workshops, assessments, and consulting services.