Inspira Enterprise announces free-of-cost Managed SOC Services (MSSP) Services for fighting security threats

Inspira Enterprise has announced a free of cost complimentary trial of its state of the art Managed SOC Services (MSSP) to, healthcare, educational and NGOs during the Pandemic situation. This strategic initiative is part of company’s Corporate Social Responsibility commitment towards offering a safe and secure network across the globe during the COVID-19 pandemic. Enterprises can avail the free trial services from Inspira till 31st August 2020.

The comprehensive offer includes three services vis-à-vis, External Vulnerability Scan that will help Identify unknown vulnerabilities in critical business systems that may have resulted from changes or additions to the network. URL Monitoring, monitors URL performance to ensure that webpages deliver a smooth browsing experience and subscription to Inspira’s Cyber security Advisory curated by its team of cyber security experts.

The decision came in the wake of rapidly growing number of cyber security incidents across the globe during the pandemic.

According to Inspira’s estimates, Cyber-criminals have been exploiting fears around the COVID-19 outbreak to conduct email scams, phishing and ransom ware attacks across all sectors including healthcare, government & banking. While the COVID-related high risk domains have risen from zero to more than 1.2 million between January and April, the number of scams has touched more than 1.6 million during the same period.

Scams targeting Microsoft’s cloud tools have increased to 72% from January to March, while Skype counterfeiting has risen 31% during February-March. From February 2 to March 25, there was a 30% increase in cyber-attacks with 1,756 blocked malicious instances using the Covid-19 theme. Between March 23 and April 9, the average daily number of blocked events increased by about 260%.

Commenting on the announcement of their complimentary services, Manoj Kanodia, CEO, Inspira Enterprise said, “In these challenging times, there is considerable stress on the IT Security teams, employees, and others who rely on technology as these companies continue with ‘business as usual’. Securing the network and employees is critical in times of uncertainty. The cyber criminals are targeting the softer organisations in the healthcare, education and NGO sector. We can’t afford for this to happen now and feel obliged to ensure continuity of operations for these organisations, by making our best services available to take care of their cyber security”

“With these services, enterprises will be able to increase visibility into the threat activity on their networks and domain”, he further added. The complimentary services is part of Inspira’s commitment towards offering a safe and secure network across the globe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

