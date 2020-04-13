Instagram Now Allows People To Send And Receive DMs On Web

Read Article

Instagram users have been ecstatic as Instagram finally rolled out the much-awaited feature that users have been demanding for a long time now. On Friday, the company announced that the users can now send and receive Instagram direct messages on the web too. This is specifically important as people who accessed Instagram via their desktops, chatting was a task for them, but not anymore.

Facebook-owned Instagram announced on its official Twitter account. Here goes:

*Sliding into your DMs* Now you can get and send Instagram Direct messages on desktop, no matter where you are in the world 👍 pic.twitter.com/CT2SwuxHTv — Instagram (@instagram) April 10, 2020

There are certain sections of people who prefer communicating on Instagram, rather than on Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp. Now, Instagram gives you an option to share pictures and videos from within the app, even allowing one to share external images, videos, etc. Additionally, users can get access to a wide variety of emoticons, GIFs and many more. Also, Instagram allows users to delete a message.

Instagram lovers have been demanding the DM feature for the web for a very long time. Specifically, because it’s convenient for most people to interact with a lot of followers on the web, than on mobile, due to the screen size.

It’s an amazing opportunity for influencers, businesses and other public figures that got a lot of messages on a daily basis. For them, it might be a little inconvenient to reply to over 100 messages through the phone every day. However, on the web, this would be much easier for people to communicate with the slider option.

Although these features allow users to send emoticons, images or videos and even get a chance to hear what they like. However, it’s imperative that people know when to use it on a public computer, and one must always to log off, because anybody can acees your DMs or maybe misuse it.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]