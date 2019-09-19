Instamojo launches public API platform for MSMEs

MSME tech firm Instamojo, announced the launch of Mojo Developers Program (MDP) – India’s first public API for developers. The platform will enable developers and startups to participate and build innovative tools and solutions for MSMEs. Through the initiative, Instamojo is providing an ecosystem where developers can connect with millions of MSMEs across the country, thereby helping grow and unlock several business opportunities for both.

The Mojo Developers Program (MDP) is a set of simple APIs built on top of the Instamojo platform. Developers can build apps on the platform which can be accessed and subscribed by merchants via the Instamojo app store. Sharing his thoughts on the launch, Sampad Swain, CEO & Co-Founder, Instamojo said, “With MDP, we hope to power the next billion businesses in India. At Instamojo, we have always focused on empowering the MSME sector, and through MDP, our aim is to provide small businesses easy access to cutting-edge technology, at little or no cost. As we open the MDP platform to developers & startups alike, many opportunities will open up for every stakeholder in the ecosystem.”

The MDP developer console allows one to develop, iterate and manage the app development. One can build as many apps as possible. Sampad further adds, “For developers, accessing the relevant set of app users is a challenge. Similarly, leveraging the power of technology has long been an impediment for MSMEs and SMEs. We hope to bridge these gaps through MDP”. While the apps on the platform will be free (in version 1.0), developers can choose to include in-app purchases using Instamojo’s payments APIs and embed payment button features.

Instamojo provides a host of services ranging from digital payments, logistics to lending. The company today works with and enables over a million MSMEs to build, manage and grow their business. As part of their upcoming plans, Instamojo aims to introduce promotional services, helping the MSME sector stay relevant in a competitive digital business landscape.

