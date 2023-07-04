Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Insurtech Company launches Pentation OnePlatform for BFSI Companies

Insurtech Company launches Pentation OnePlatform for BFSI Companies

News
By Express Computer
EC_digital_tablet_screen_futuristic_technology_750
0 25

Pentation Analytics, a leading B2B Platform Analytics and AI/ML company that provides services to the BFSI industry, has launched one- of- its- kind- Pentation OnePlatform for helping financial companies to improve efficiency and achieve profitable growth.

Chief Guest at the inaugural event Mrs Deena Mehta, former president of BSE Ltd and Managing Director at Asit C Mehta Financial Services Ltd said “In an era defined by rapid technological advancements, the financial sector finds itself at a crucial juncture. Traditional methods of operation are being challenged, and organizations must adapt or risk falling behind. Recognizing this need for transformation, Pentation Analytics has developed a game-changing solution tailored specifically for the BFSI industry in India”

Insurance and financial companies in India face several growth challenges and they need hassle free unified platforms to thrive in the market. Pentation OnePlatform brings multiple ready solutions in a single platform, which pulls all kinds of data. It provides deep intelligence, easy and frequent availability of intelligence on their current state of business, trends and actionable data points that brings effective alignment across teams and helps them scale up fast. In short, OnePlatform is one of its kinds – oriented towards providing positive business outcomes.

Anirban Roy, Director and CEO of Pentation Analytics said “Platform Analytics is the way forward. It is revolutionary in the way it can bring values of intelligence to the last mile, the same way computerisation brought transactional values to the last person working in a bank or insurance. While Analytics and AI play a crucial role in enhancing new business acquisition, customer retention, and profitability for organizations, the bigger challenge now is how to get the benefits to everyone in the organization. To share intelligence actionable to each and every one in their own jobs, we have launched Pentation OnePlatform to help companies achieve their strategic goals by leveraging data in a multi use case platform. Pentation OnePlatform provides detailed & deep Intelligence, automated triggers on actionable, unstructured data analytics, workflow, predictive analytics and customer analytics that includes sales team analytics-distribution analytics and contact center analytics. And it can reach all in the organization”

It’s important for financial and insurance institutions to establish robust data management systems and data warehouses to ensure data quality, security, and accessibility, Pentation OnePlatform assists them in integrating and consolidating data from multiple sources, including internal systems, external databases, IoT devices, and other relevant sources, generating reports and visualizations, and providing insights into customer behavior, claims patterns, underwriting risks, and other relevant aspects. This integration eliminates the need for multiple tools or manual data consolidation, saving time and effort. A unified platform is designed to handle big data workloads, offering scalability and performance optimizations.

He further added “Financial and insurance business in India offers significant potential for good growth, factors such as low penetration levels, large and growing population, increasing awareness and demand, regulatory reforms, technological advancements, increasing financial inclusion, shift in consumer behavior, distribution network expansion offers the immense growth potential and favorable conditions for good growth.

However, it is important to note that the industry is also subject to challenges such as intense competition, regulatory changes, and evolving customer expectations. Companies that adapt to changing market dynamics, innovate their product offerings, embrace digital transformation, have access to deep Intelligence to make early decisions and deliver excellent customer experiences are likely to capture the growth potential and succeed in the Indian financial and insurance market. Pentation OnePlatform is here to provide companies in India with powerful tools to gain insights from data and improve competitiveness, increase profitability, and deliver better value to their customers” he said

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image
DATACENTER HUB
Know More
close-image