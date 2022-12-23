Express Computer

INT. makes strategic investment in remote development SaaS startup Codebuddy

INT. (Indus Net Technologies), India’s leading and trusted digital engineering and transformation service provider, announced that it had made a strategic investment in Codebuddy, one of India’s fastest-growing digital consultancies that enable SMEs and startups to build their businesses online and help them scale. The investment demonstrates INT.’s commitment to harnessing the benefits of emerging technologies to empower non-enterprise customers in a Connected Economy.

Founded 4 years ago and now a committed team of 40+ experts, Codebuddy specialises in 360-degree software & product development, talent-augmenting strategic partnerships and remote development teams. Through its consultative and transparent approach, Codebuddy provides its customers with reliable and sustainable solutions to traditional and emerging business problems.

Abhishek Rungta, Founder and CEO, INT. said, In the current environment, both startups and SMEs are maneuvering through technology and talent gaps, to serve their end customers in a profitable manner. Keeping these demand and supply vectors balanced is a tall order today. Codebuddy has a proven track record of creating innovative, future-proof solutions for businesses. While INT. does not look beyond enterprise clients, Codebuddy extends our network and enables our vision to help organisations across diverse industries and geographies. I believe that our resources, know-how, and processes will help the Codebuddy team achieve their own vision in time. In short, we are like the wind in their sails.

Codebuddy was founded in 2019 by Abhishek Gupta, a CS graduate with an innate passion for creating technological solutions to business problems, and Sudipta Bhowmick, a programmer-turned-cofounder, with an eye for technical excellence. In the last 4 years of its journey, the firm has serviced over 100+ customers in SaaS, Insurance, EdTech, and Legaltech industries. A majority of Codebuddy’s business comes from referrals and repeat business.

Abhishek Gupta, Co-founder, Codebuddy said, “Codebuddy’s mission has always been to help SMEs and Innovative startups in building world-class solutions. With a vision of 3Y->10X, i.e. 10 times growth in 3 years, we are growing at a very rapid pace. Joining forces with an industry leader like INT. will propel it further, with their experience in the Enterprise sector being a great value addition, in us realising that vision much faster than we imagined.

