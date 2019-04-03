Intel India strengthens its position in data centre market new launches

US chip maker Intel has introduced 2nd generation of Xeon after a gap of four years. The company believes the new platform will be addressing the growing need of data and having capabilities of AI driven workloads. The new Xeon will be in line of global announcement which Intel Corp made at San Francisco. Intel india announced the availability of products today in Bangalore along with key partners like Dell EMC, Lenovo, HP and SAP. Soon these partners will be refreshing its line of products in next 2-3 months.

Building on over 20 years of data centre platforms and customer collaboration, Intel’s data centre solutions target server, network, storage, IoT applications and workstations. The portfolio of products advances Intel’s data-centric strategy to pursue a massive $300 billion data-driven market opportunity.

“Intel recognises the tremendous opportunity for continued data led transformation in India. Our data-centric strategy is closely aligned to growing demands across enterprises, government, cloud / SaaS players, communications service providers, start-ups and system integrators in the country. As India continues on the path of massive data-driven disruption, Intel’s comprehensive product portfolio to move, store and process data from the intelligent edge to multi-cloud underscores our unmatched ability to drive innovation across sectors and unleash the next wave of business growth for our customers,” said Prakash Mallya, Vice President and Managing Director, Sales and Marketing Group, Intel India.

In India, early adopters of the new data-centric product portfolio include CtrlS, Wipro and Zoho. Additionally, key hardware and software ecosystem players such as Acer, Cisco, Dell, Lenovo and SAP, among others, have market-ready solutions to enable customers to efficiently deploy Intel’s latest technologies and enhance performance across workloads.

Intel’s investment in a broad processor portfolio that ranges from general-purpose compute to purpose-built processors enables Intel architecture to power the industry’s widest array of high-growth workload targets. The data-centric processors that Intel released today represent the most expansive portfolio of Intel Xeon processors in the company’s history with more than 50 workload-optimized processors, complemented by dozens of custom processors designed with deep engineering engagements with customers.

Available today, Intel released 2nd-Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors, which provide a platform that delivers enhancements in performance, AI inference, network functions, persistent memory bandwidth and security. Intel Xeon Scalable processors have been embraced by customers across the globe as the foundation of data centre processing.

The broad ecosystem support and rapid customer adoption is expected to make the 2nd-Generation Intel Xeon Scalable our fastest Intel Xeon processor ramp. Key features include:

Integration of Intel Deep Learning Boost (Intel DL Boost) technology optimised to accelerate AI inference workloads like image-recognition, object-detection and image-segmentation within data center, enterprise and intelligent-edge computing environments.

Support for the revolutionary Intel Optane DC persistent memory, which brings affordable high-capacity and persistence to Intel’s data centric compute portfolio. By moving more data into memory, this breakthrough innovation allows users to unleash faster insights from their data and delivers up-to 36TB of system-level memory capacity when combined with traditional DRAM in an eight-socket system. This represents a 3X increase in system memory capacity compared to the previous generation Intel Xeon Scalable processor.

The addition of several hardware-enhanced security features that help build a more trusted foundation for computing, including side channel protections built directly into hardware

Along with the introduction of the 2nd-Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors, Intel unveiled several processor families optimized to fuel the workloads that drive business operations.

Intel continues to deliver performance leadership with the introduction of the 56-core, 12 memory channel Intel Xeon Platinum 9200 processor. This processor is designed to deliver leadership socket-level performance and unprecedented DDR memory bandwidth in a wide variety of high-performance computing (HPC) workloads, AI applications and high-density infrastructure.

Targeting networking applications, Intel introduced new network-optimized Intel Xeon Scalable processors built in collaboration with communications service providers to deliver more subscriber capacity and reduce bottlenecks in network function virtualized (NFV) infrastructure. Today, Intel Xeon Scalable processors are enabling high-performance, efficient, scalable and agile 5G-ready networks.

Targeting computing at the edge, security and storage solutions, Intel unveiled the Intel Xeon D-1600 processor, a highly-integrated system-on-chip (SoC) designed for dense environments where power and space are limited, but per-core performance is essential. The next-generation SoC helps advance customers down the path to 5G and extend Intel’s solutions to the intelligent edge.

Intel also introduced its next-generation of 10nm FPGAs, built to enable transformative applications in edge computing, networking (5G/NFV) and data centers. The Intel Agilex™ FPGA family will offer customers application-specific optimization and customization to bring new levels of flexibility and agility to data-intensive infrastructure.

Memory and storage are vital to the computing experience, and with the introduction of Intel Optane DC persistent memory, combined with additions to the Intel Optane SSD and Intel QLC 3D NAND SSD families, Intel is enabling businesses to remove the bottlenecks that restrict the flow and readiness of data for processing.

The latest memory and storage solutions available today from Intel include:

Intel Optane DC persistent memory, which brings breakthrough storage-class memory capacity to the Intel Xeon Scalable platform.

Intel Optane SSD DC D4800X (Dual Port) combines the performance of Intel Optane DC SSDs with the data resilience required by mission-critical high-availability enterprise IT applications. Dual port capability adds redundancy to the data path to deliver continued data access in the event of failures or service operations and upgrades.

Intel SSD D5-P4326 (Intel QLC 3D NAND) is an addition to Intel’s first-to-market PCIe QLC NAND SSDs for data center. Using 64-Layer QLC technology (4 bits/cell), the product family delivers large affordable capacities to read-intensive cloud workloads. Additional cost optimizations on the Intel SSD D5-P4326 enable it to help accelerate HDD displacement in warm storage.

Intel meets the high-speed connectivity needs of its customers with a portfolio of server Ethernet products from 1GbE to 100GbE that are at the foundation of networks across the world, from large hyper-scale cloud providers to the largest Fortune 1000 enterprises. Intel has shipped over 1.3 billion Ethernet ports and is continuing its connectivity leadership with the introduction of the Intel Ethernet 800 Series adapter with Application Device Queues (ADQ) technology. The Intel Ethernet 800 series adapter features up to 100Gbps port speeds and is aimed at moving massive amounts of data in cloud, communications, storage and enterprise market segments. ADQ increases application response time predictability while reducing application latency and improving throughput.

