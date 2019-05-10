Ultimate magazine theme for WordPress.

Intel to launch 7 nanometer chip products in 2021

By Reuters
Intel Corp Chief Executive Officer Bob Swan said on Wednesday the chipmaker would produce and launch its 7 nanometer (nm) chip products in 2021.

The company has struggled with delays on its 10nm chip making technology, losing its lead in making the smallest chip features to rival Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC).

Intel plans to launch 10nm chips for high-end personal computers later this year, and for servers early next year.


Reuters
