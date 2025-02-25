Express Computer

Intel unveils leadership AI and networking solutions with Xeon 6 processors

Intel unveils leadership AI and networking solutions with Xeon 6 processors

As enterprises modernise infrastructure to meet the demands of next-gen workloads like AI, high-performing and efficient computing is essential across the full spectrum – from data centers to networks, edge, and even the PC. To address these challenges, Intel launched its Xeon 6 processors with performance cores (P-cores), providing industry-leading performance for the broadest set of data center and network infrastructure workloads and best-in-class efficiency to create an unmatched server consolidation opportunity.

“We are intensely focused on bringing cutting-edge leadership products to market that solve our customers’ greatest challenges and help drive the growth of their business,” said Michelle Johnston Holthaus, interim co-CEO of Intel and CEO of Intel Products. “The Xeon 6 family delivers the industry’s best CPU for AI and groundbreaking features for networking, while simultaneously driving efficiency and bringing down the total cost of ownership.”

Introducing New Intel Xeon 6 Processors

Intel’s latest Xeon 6 processors feature significant advancements in both data center and networking portfolios.

The Intel® Xeon® 6700/6500 series processor with P-cores is the ideal CPU for modern data centers, offering the perfect balance between performance and energy efficiency. Delivering an average of 1.4x better performance than the previous generation3 across a wide range of enterprise workloads, Xeon 6 is also the foundational central processing unit (CPU) for AI systems, pairing exceptionally well with a GPU as a host node CPU. When compared to 5th Generation AMD EPYC processors, Xeon 6 provides up to 1.5x better performance in AI inference on chip using one-third fewer cores4. Xeon 6 processors also enable substantial performance-per-watt efficiency, allowing for 5:1 consolidation of a 5-year-old server on average5, with potential for up to 10:1 in certain use cases, resulting in up to 68% savings in total cost of ownership (TCO)6.

The Intel Xeon 6 for network and edge is a system-on-chip (SoC) designed for high performance and power efficiency. It leverages Intel’s built-in accelerators for virtualised radio access networks (vRAN), media, AI and network security, addressing the growing demand for network and edge solutions in an AI-driven world. Xeon 6 SoCs deliver up to 2.4x the RAN capacity7 and a 70% improvement in performance-per-watt compared to previous generations8 thanks to Intel vRAN Boost. Additionally, Xeon 6 is the industry’s first server SoC with a built-in media accelerator — the Intel® Media Transcode Accelerator — enabling up to 14x performance-per-watt gain versus Intel Xeon 6538N 9.

The World’s Best CPU for AI
As AI adoption continues to accelerate, organisations are projected to spend up to $153 billion on generative AI (GenAI) by 2027, with total spending for machine learning and analytics reaching $361 billion, according to IDC. Intel Xeon 6 is optimized to capture a significant share of this growing market, delivering leadership performance in traditional machine learning, smaller GenAI models, and GPU-accelerated workloads in a host CPU capacity. Intel is collaborating with silicon, software, and solution providers to enable the AI ecosystem, reinforcing Xeon 6 as the go-to CPU for AI systems.

Intel Xeon 6 processors deliver exceptional performance for the widest range of workloads and are engineered for efficiency and low total cost of ownership. Intel launched the Intel Xeon 6700P and 6500P series P-core processors with more cores, double the memory bandwidth, and AI acceleration in every core.

Intel Xeon 6 processors deliver exceptional performance for the widest range of workloads and are engineered for efficiency and low total cost of ownership. Intel launched the Intel Xeon 6700P and 6500P series P-core processors with more cores, double the memory bandwidth, and AI acceleration in every core.

Intel Xeon 6 processors deliver exceptional performance for the widest range of workloads and are engineered for efficiency and low total cost of ownership. Intel launched the Intel Xeon 6700P and 6500P series P-core processors with more cores, double the memory bandwidth,h, and AI acceleration in every core.

