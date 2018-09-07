Intelenet launches bot-based automated tool

Intelenet Global Services, a renowned global Business Process Services player announced the launch of Lending Suite – a new age digital transformation, enabling automation tool for the banking and financial services sector. This new age innovation promises to disrupt the existing conventional loan disbursal process by slashing down the lending time to up to just 30 minutes. The fundamental proposition of this latest technological innovation from Intelenet is to offer over the core umbrella of Robotic Process Automation (RPA), a platform for easier and quicker disbursal of loans thus mutually benefiting the service providers as well as the end-users.

Intelenet’s Lending Suite is developed to perfectly sync with existing platforms used by the BFSI industry. Existing clients can migrate or embrace this solution without disturbing their ongoing systems. There are a total of 13 bots that collectively complete the value chain of loan disbursal system.

Nitin Sahni, Director of Corporate Services at Intelenet Global Service commented: “Consumers are constantly searching for the best deals to enable them to invest in their dream home as quickly as possible. The last thing a customer wants is for this landmark time in their life to be tainted by long waits and arduous processes to get things moving.

“Revamping the core banking system seem daunting for banks who recognise there is a need to change their system but are deterred from the exorbitant implementation costs. Totally replacing the core business systems which largely underpin all banking operations is not feasible. Firms are looking for solutions to cut costs and processing times which fit alongside these systems.”

Nitin continued: “Speeding up processes will help traditional mortgage providers retain and expand market share while delivering the best possible customer experience.”

Intelenet has been recognised as a leader in Nelson Hall’s Next Generation Mortgage and Loan (M&L) NEAT vendor evaluation.

Significant features of the Lending Suite:

The “Lending Suite” can generate offers in 30 minutes and provide an exceptional

experience to our customers and lending institutions

Accuracy & speed – 13 bot servicesNo change as it integrates with existing platform

Benefits Delivered include: