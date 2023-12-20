Internovo Ventures Unveils Indibook, a Unique Digital Platform for Digitising Small Businesses

Internovo Ventures, a joint venture between Interface Ventures and Novostack, has launched Indibook, a cutting-edge fintech platform specially designed to enable seamless record-keeping, accounting and borrowing for small merchants and businesses. Internovo Ventures had acquired Mera Cashier in February 2023 and has since completely overhauled the UI/UX, functionality and features of the platform to relaunch it as Indibook. Indibook currently has approximately 5,000 merchants and has plans to on-board 100,000 merchants by FY26.

Indibook has been designed to streamline everyday record-keeping requirements, thereby converting unorganised paper records into streamlined digital data which can be used for filing tax returns, accessing affordable credit and other purposes. Available in a subscription-based model, it facilitates easy monitoring of credit extended to customers (udhaar), comes with facilities like payment reminders to clients, vendor management, offer generation and monthly reports so that business owners can have complete control over business cash flows. Using Indibook, business owners will be able to improve credit recovery through features like early-trigger warning, etc.

Indibook is seamlessly integrated with Internovo’s loan facilitation platform Indirow which works with a large number of banks and NBFCs PAN India to arrange affordable and sustainable finance for its MSME customers. Lenders are partnering with Indibook to offer the platform to their loan customers in an effort to facilitate more transparency in how credit is disbursed and availed.

Commenting on the launch of Indibook, Mr. Karan Desai, Co-Founder, Internovo Ventures said “We have designed Indibook to bring the transformative impact of fintech to the small merchants so that they can boost operational efficiency, payment processing, customer experience, and fuel growth. By streamlining and automating various routine transactions and customer relationship-driven functions, Indibook frees up time and resources for the business owner to focus on other aspects of his business. Our platform allows merchants to create and seamlessly share their business transaction records with their banks and other financiers to avail of loans as and when needed. This fills a very important gap for small merchants in particular who don’t have a lot of transaction history in their bank accounts.”

Mr. Akshay Srivastava, Co-Founder and Lead Technology, Internovo Ventures said, “Indibook is not just a platform; it’s a strategic tool empowering small businesses to thrive in an increasingly dynamic market. Our aim is to simplify record-keeping processes, enhance financial control, and ultimately contribute to the success of entrepreneurs. Indibook is an initiative from our side to contribute to the entire Digital India initiative and empower small business owners to compete and thrive in an increasingly complex environment.”