IoT And Multi-Focal UVC Powered Disinfection Bag Launched By IoTfy

Make In India IoT & AI Cloud Suite, IoTfy launches IoT and multi-focal UVC Powered GoCo Bag for direct sale to the users. The UVC LED enabled GoCo bag designed for disinfection of articles can be operated with a button installed on the bag or with the Android App, which enables users to operate it from anywhere across the globe. The Bag that comes with 30L capacity allows users to disinfect multiple items such as mobile phones, groceries, milk packets, gloves, masks, clothes, shoes, toys, baby products and much more (except medicines), in a single shot. One can begin the sterilisation process at the click of the “Start UV Disinfection” button or simply use the App to start the process remotely. Users also have the option to choose the cycle timings using the App and can monitor the status real time.

Speaking on the launch of GoCo Bags, Arpit Chhabra, Co-Founder, IoTfy said, “This technology was initially developed to enable online brands and food delivery companies to deliver items in UVC disinfected bags to reinstate trust and comfort in the minds of users while ordering food and other items online. However with Covid-19 positive cases drastically rising in India right now, we have been witnessing a lot of inbound queries from our professional and personal networks for these bags, which people wanted to purchase for their personal use. It is then that we decided to make these GoCo bags available to the users for direct purchase through the GoCo Bags website which lists down all the features of the product in great detail. The name GoCo is inspired by the common sentiment “Go Corona” that India and the whole world harbours right now.”

With UVC proven to safeguard frequently touched surfaces from Coronavirus, IoTfy has built this technology to help users safeguard themselves and their loved ones from the virus. GoCo bag by IoTfy is foldable, lightweight and power backup-compatible, also making it travel-friendly. It comes with sensor-based safety measures for tackling accidental UV light exposure, making it 100% safe to use.

