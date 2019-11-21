IoT to boost India’s Industry 4.0 bats industry leaders & decision makers at the 9th “IoT Innovation India Conclave 2019”

The 9th edition of IoT Innovation India Conclave 2019 was held in Bengaluru today. The event witnessed the presence of CTOs, Heads of Innovation and Technology, IT Directors, Developers, OEMs and startups across key industries such as IT/ ITeS, Healthcare, Automobile, Manufacturing, Retail, Utilities, Logistics, Oil & Gas, Construction & Real estate, Automation etc., along with Government officials and investors and VCs, who shared their unparalleled industry knowledge and real-life experiences on Internet of things (IoT).

This year’s event highlighted the most innovative advancements in technologies which are affecting IoT in India, right from case studies to dedicated tracks covering the entire Internet of Things ecosystem including Smart Energy & Cities, Smart Factories, Smart Homes, Connected Cars, Industry 4.0, Data Analytics for Smart Enterprises, Privacy & IoT security and digital automation innovations.

Sharing insights on IoT trends, Saurabh Gupta, CIO, Kent RO Systems said, “We can make use of the power of IoT to make our roads safer for transport by curbing the number of accidents, road rage incidents etc. Our newest endeavour in the Automotive Security Space, i.e. KENT CamEye, makes use of Artificial Intelligence, on-board sensors and Cloud Storage to deliver an engaging experience for the consumers, while keeping the promise of Security intact. It has myriad of applications, both across personal and commercial segments, be it taxi/cabs, transport fleets, schools and even chauffeur-driven cars.”

Rituparna Mandal, General Manager, MediaTek Bangalore, said “It’s an honor to be a part of the IoT Innovation India Conclave which brings key stakeholders together on a single platform. Besides this, it also delivers a message that it is a perfect time to adopt the IoT technology in business because soon we will have 5G services in India and that will bring a paradigm shift in the market dynamics with the advancement of technological solutions. Events like IoT Innovation India Conclave will help key stakeholders understand that the early movers will have an advantage in taking their business to the next level.”

Aman Khanna, Founder and Director, Konnect Worldwide said, “According to recent studies, India has evolved as the greatest innovation hub, globally. Technologies like IoT have really changed the way things are perceived and consumed. India’s IoT market size is expected to reach to $9 billion by 2020. On this note, we, at the 9th edition of IoT Innovation India Conclave, are happy to share crucial acumens and collective thoughts that will pave way for future-ready technology for digital India. This year, we had about 100 plus top-notch companies, including startups coming together to interact, connect and exchange ideas on the most innovative advancements in technologies which are affecting IoT in India. We are looking forward to bring many such content-led shows for the industry.”

