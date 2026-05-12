Nemetschek and NCCCL partner to lead India’s AI-driven construction revolution, pilot projects launch with Runwal and L&T Realty

Nemetschek Group India has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with New Consolidated Construction Company Ltd. (NCCCL. This three-year partnership aims to shatter traditional construction bottlenecks by embedding high-velocity Building Information Modeling (BIM) and structured digital workflows into the heart of India’s most complex projects. As India’s construction sector hits a critical inflection point, this collaboration combines Nemetschek’s world-class technology ecosystem including industry-leading brands like Graphisoft, Allplan, Bluebeam, and Solibri with NCCCL’s seven decades of on-ground execution mastery. The alliance will focus on high-growth, high-stakes sectors including Data Centres, Healthcare, Residential, Commercial, and Hospitality.

By executing pilot projects that serve as scalable benchmarks, including developments such as Runwal’s RMall, Dombivli and L&T Realty’s Mahim project, the two organisations will demonstrate measurable gains in design validation, project transparency, and operational control. These projects will also mark the initial deployment of Nemetschek’s Bluebeam to streamline collaboration, documentation, and real-time project workflows across stakeholders.

Alok Sharma, Managing Director and Vice President, Nemetschek Group in India, emphasised the shift toward execution excellence “India’s construction and EPC ecosystem is at an inflection point, with digital delivery becoming critical to building the infrastructure backbone of Viksit Bharat. Our collaboration with NCCCL, signed on the sidelines of Bluebeam Unbound, is focused on bringing BIM-led workflows, connected data, and greater execution certainty to the heart of project delivery. Together, we aim to help the industry build faster, smarter, and with greater predictability.”

Mahesh Mudda, Vice Chairman and MD, NCCCL, highlighted the necessity of digital precision “As project complexity increases across sectors, adopting structured digital practices is critical to maintaining quality and timelines. This partnership strengthens our digital capabilities and positions us to deliver projects with greater precision, transparency, and operational control”.

To ensure these digital practices are deeply rooted, the MoU outlines an intensive capability-building initiative. This includes specialised training programs and technical workshops designed to empower NCCCL’s internal teams, ensuring that the next generation of Indian infrastructure is built on a foundation of digital-first expertise.