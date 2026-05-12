Arinox AI and Langoor partner to bring sovereign AI deployment to regulated enterprise marketing

Arinox AI and Langoor Marketing Transformation Pvt Ltd today announced a strategic partnership to bring sovereign, on-premise AI deployment to enterprise marketing teams in regulated sectors. The partnership combines Arinox’s CommandCore + Kogo OS, private AI infrastructure and with Langoor’s marketing transformation practice, giving enterprises in banking, insurance, and other data-sensitive sectors a path to operationalise agentic AI without moving customer data to cloud environments.

The partnership is designed for a specific and growing problem. Country’s personal data protection act, combined with sector-specific rules and other regulators, has made data residency and processing location a board-level concern for any enterprise deploying AI against customer data. At the same time, the cost of customer acquisition continues to rise, and traditional third-party targeting infrastructure is being dismantled globally. Enterprises are looking for ways to apply AI to marketing without adding new compliance exposure.

A sovereign deployment path, not another tool

Rather than adding another layer to the marketing stack, the partnership offers a deployment framework—Marketing AI In A Box— a marketing department or creative agency toolkit for enterprises that need AI to run inside their own controlled environment. Arinox provides the private infrastructure and agentic AI operating system; Langoor provides the strategy, implementation, and ongoing transformation work required to make it deliver business outcomes.

The framework is scoped to regulated and data-sensitive use cases, customer engagement, personalisation, and campaign operations where data cannot leave the enterprise perimeter. It is intended to complement, not replace, the broader range of marketing AI approaches enterprises use across different parts of their business.

“Enterprises don’t need another tool. They need a coherent way to apply AI across the marketing lifecycle, grounded in their own data and their own strategy,” said Venugopal Ganganna, CEO of Langoor, an LS Digital company. “This partnership brings Arinox’s sovereign infrastructure together with Langoor’s transformation practice to give regulated enterprises a deployment path that respects data residency from day one. It sits alongside the proprietary AI capabilities we continue to build within Langoor, and is one of several ways we help clients operationalise AI in marketing.”

“Marketing leaders are increasingly asked to deliver AI-led outcomes while also answering tougher questions about where their customer data lives and who processes it,” said Ajay Kharbanda, CEO, Arinox AI. “Our partnership with Langoor gives enterprises a way to deploy agentic AI on their own infrastructure, with a transformation partner who can translate the technology into commercial results.”