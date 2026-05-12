SAP bets big on the autonomous enterprise with unified AI platform 

At SAP Sapphire in 2026, SAP SE introduced the Autonomous Enterprise to help enhance the world’s most critical business workflows, so that humans and AI work together to meet the accelerating demands of global business profitably, strategically and safely.

“For the mission-critical processes of our customers, ‘almost right’ just isn’t good enough,” said Christian Klein, CEO of SAP SE. “By uniting SAP Business AI Platform with SAP Autonomous Suite, we anchor AI agents in the business processes, data and governance so they can deliver accurate, compliant and secure outcomes, unlocking new sources of revenue and meaningful cost savings.”

The Autonomous Enterprise includes a unified AI platform for building, contextualising and governing agents, an autonomous suite that executes core business operations and a new user experience that redefines how people work with enterprise software.

Introducing SAP Business AI Platform

SAP Business AI Platform is a new foundation for building and deploying enterprise AI grounded in real business context. SAP Business AI Platform now unifies SAP Business Technology Platform, SAP Business Data Cloud and SAP Business AI into a single, governed environment.

At its core is the SAP Knowledge Graph solution, which gives AI agents a structured map of business entities, processes and relationships across a customer’s SAP landscape. Joule Studio is SAP’s AI-first solution for building enterprise agents, applications and agentic workflows. Developers can build using the no-code, pro-code and AI frameworks of their choice on SAP-managed infrastructure that is secure, scalable and optimised for enterprise AI.

Deploying SAP Autonomous Suite across every business function and industry

Building on this foundation, SAP also introduced SAP Autonomous Suite, which enables SAP’s existing business applications with AI agents capable of running processes from start-to-finish.

The suite will deploy more than 50 domain-specific Joule Assistants across finance, supply chain, procurement, human capital management and customer experience. These assistants will automate end-to-end processes by orchestrating a subset of over 200 specialised agents to execute precise tasks. For example, the new Autonomous Close Assistant can compress the financial close process from weeks to days by automating journal entries, reconciliation and error resolution across the entire process.

SAP also launched Industry AI, expanding its deep industry portfolio through seven autonomous solutions that will enable start-to-finish industry processes and embed sector-specific process logic, data models and regulatory requirements. At SAP Sapphire, SAP showcased its work with European energy giant RWE to leverage Industry AI, helping reduce unplanned downtime across its offshore wind turbines. With SAP’s Autonomous Asset Management scenario, AI agents are designed to analyse data from thousands of past incidents, identify the likely root cause and generate pre-filled work orders with the right tools and proven fixes from other sites.

Designing the autonomous user experience

The company also revealed Joule Work, redefining how users engage with SAP software. Instead of navigating individual applications and entering data across several screens, users will now interact primarily with Joule. By describing a desired business outcome, Joule will orchestrate the right combination of workflows, data and agents to get it done.

Joule Work goes beyond conversation, proactively surfacing relevant insights and automating routine tasks behind the scenes so work moves forward even when humans aren’t actively steering it. It will be available on desktop, mobile and voice across SAP and non-SAP systems.

Accelerating the customer journey toward autonomy with €100 million infusion

SAP evolved its customer and partner programs to help accelerate the organisation’s journey to the Autonomous Enterprise. To catalyse adoption, the company has launched a €100 million fund for SAP partners to help customers deploy SAP-built AI assistants and agents. The fund is also available to partners that extend or build new partner agents on the new SAP Business AI Platform using Joule Studio.

SAP has enhanced its RISE with SAP and SAP GROW offerings to accelerate AI adoption. Both include access to the Joule Assistants portfolio; RISE with SAP customers will have three assistants activated within their first year, while SAP GROW customers receive full portfolio access at onboarding. SAP S/4HANA on-premises and SAP ERP Central Component (SAP ECC) customers are not excluded: those that commit to transitioning the majority of their current landscape to SAP Cloud ERP gain access to select AI scenarios, bridging the gap between their current landscape and their cloud destination

SAP also introduced new agent-led transformation tooling that can reduce ERP migration efforts by more than 35 percent, driving faster and more predictable projects by automating system analysis, code remediation, configuration and testing at scale.

Lastly, SAP announced a full slate of strategic partnerships across each category: