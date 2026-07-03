iServeU secures OVSE certification from UIDAI, bringing offline identity verification to its partner network

iServeU Technology Pvt. Ltd, one of India’s leading Banking-as-a-Service and payments infrastructure providers, has secured the Offline Verification Seeking Entity (OVSE) certification from the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). The certification authorizes iServeU to facilitate Aadhaar-based identity verification in offline mode – no live database calls, no network dependency, no friction.

The development directly strengthens iServeU’s onboarding infrastructure for its partner ecosystem, which includes scheduled commercial banks, NBFCs, cooperative banks, and fintech platforms spread across urban centres and deep into India’s last-mile geography.

What This Means for iServeU’s Partners

For a bank partnering with iServeU to expand its merchant network in Tier 3 or Tier 4 locations, the challenge has always been connectivity. Traditional KYC processes that rely on real-time Aadhaar authentication break down the moment network signals do. With OVSE certification, iServeU’s onboarding tool can now verify a merchant’s identity using Aadhaar QR codes or the mAadhaar app – entirely offline, instantly, and with the individual’s explicit consent.

The same capability applies on the merchant side. A merchant or business correspondent wanting to verify a beneficiary before disbursing a payment or extending a service can now do so without calling back to a central server. Verification happens at the point of interaction.

Built for the Way India Actually Works

India’s payments and financial inclusion story is being written at the edges – Most of India’s unbanked population sits in geographies where connectivity is the exception, not the rule. iServeU has long built its infrastructure for precisely these environments, and the OVSE certification is a natural extension of that approach.

The offline verification capability is designed around three principles: consent-first authentication, minimal data exposure, and speed of onboarding. Merchants get verified faster. Banks clear compliance checkboxes without burdening field agents with failed authentication loops. Beneficiaries share only what’s needed, nothing more.

Commenting on the development, Debiprasad Sarangi, CEO, iServeU said: ” For banks and fintechs expanding into underserved markets, onboarding friction is a real cost, operationally and in terms of customer drop-off. With our OVSE certification, we’re removing one of the most persistent friction points: the need for live connectivity at the point of verification. Our partners get a faster, consent-driven, UIDAI-compliant process and their end customers get access to services without the wait”

OVSE certification is not widely held. Only a limited number of entities in India are authorised by UIDAI to conduct offline Aadhaar verification, and iServeU now counts among them. The certification reflects both technical readiness and adherence to UIDAI’s data privacy and security standards, a trust signal that matters to regulated entities like banks and NBFCs evaluating infrastructure partners.