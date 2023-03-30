Express Computer

iXRLabs collaborates with iVAR Lab at IIT Kharagpur to explore VR for higher education

iXRLabs, a gurugram-based ed-tech startup has collaborated with iVAR Lab at the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur, to explore the use of VR as a pedagogical tool in higher education. Under this collaboration, iVAR lab will share students’ experience of VR modules across branches such as Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Chemical developed by iXRLabs.

This collaboration marks a groundbreaking step in enhancing students’ learning experiences through immersive VR modules. The modules will cover a wide range of industrial settings, including machinery, plant tours, and experiments, such as a jet engine, thermal power plant, and universal testing machine. It will ensure the best use of iXRLabs’ VR modules by students so that real-time feedback and data can be gathered from the user experience. Further, the iVAR lab will provide inputs in the writing and development of a research paper/white paper based on the pilot project.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Nihar Madkaiker, Co-founder, iXRLabs said, “I am thrilled to announce our academic and research collaboration with iVAR Lab, IIT Kharagpur. Together, we look forward to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible and unlocking the full potential of this exciting technology. By combining our expertise and resources, we are poised to create a profound impact in higher education.”

Such collaboration promotes and encourages research and innovation in the field of virtual reality for educational purposes. This development is a significant milestone in the advancement of virtual reality technology in education and is expected to enhance students’ learning experience significantly.

Expressing his thoughts on the collaboration, Dr. Kaushal Kumar Bhagat, iVAR Lab, IIT Kharagpur says, “The collaboration will facilitate and foster the research and innovation on the applications of virtual reality in education and training, which will pave the way for a new era of immersive learning experiences that can transform the way students acquire knowledge and skills.”

