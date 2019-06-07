JAGGAER partners with EdgeVerve to deliver advanced RPA for spend management

Independent spend management company JAGGAER has announced a partnership with EdgeVerve Systems, a subsidiary of Infosys, to develop software products for customers in multiple industries including manufacturing, retail, logistics and higher education. EdgeVerve offers AI capabilities with Infosys Nia, and RPA capabilities with AssistEdge. The solutions will be delivered to customers through the JAGGAER ONE spend management solution suite.

EdgeVerve’s Nia and AssistEdge are enhancements to the JAGGAER ONE SaaS cloud-based platform, delivering technology to automate repetitive and rule-based human processes. This includes the automation of “high touch” processes through modelling rules into software robots that run non-intrusively on JAGGAER ONE. Utilising the same validation, security and data protocols ensure that ‘change management’ within organizations is minimal. Additionally, EdgeVerve RPA integrates with third party services to pass data between systems when no traditional application interface exists.

“EdgeVerve brings powerful processing to our platform with a solution that is already a leading product in the global RPA market. Where most providers utilize RPA in place of API to patch a broken and inefficient process, EdgeVerve delivers critical business functions such as massive document validation, which automates supplier management, and accelerates manual processes through digital transformation. The Nia AI platform collaboration with the JAGGAER ONE platform delivers sophisticated and industry leading automation to resource intensive functions,” said Zia Zahiri, CTO of JAGGAER.

“Procurement organizations are in the midst of a digital revolution to boost efficiencies and drive down costs. This partnership will be transformative in nature with two industry leaders, JAGGAER and EdgeVerve, coming together to collaborate and maximise business value for customers in the procurement space by leveraging Intelligent Automation and AI. Our partner program, “Synergy”, has been built on the foundation of collaboration to create mutual and customer value, and the partnership with JAGGAER is a testament to that philosophy,” said Atul Soneja, SVP & Global Head – Edge Products and Infosys Nia.

