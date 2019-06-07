Infosys collaborates with Microsoft to deliver smart buildings and spaces solutions

Infosys has announced a collaboration with Microsoft to deliver smart buildings and spaces (SB&S) solutions for the architecture, engineering, construction, facilities management and real estate development markets. Leveraging new-age digital technologies, the solutions aim to improve the entire lifecycle of building construction and operations, and the user experiences of those that manage and work in buildings.

The collaboration will benefit from Microsoft Azure services, and sensor enabled devices along with Infosys’ global network of innovation hubs, experience design and expertise in building connected ecosystems to develop SB&S solutions. Built on Azure, IoT and intelligent cloud and edge technologies, the solutions will include building system monitoring, analysis and predictive maintenance, building occupancy and space utilisation analytics, as well as enhanced owner, operator, and tenant experiences.

The first solution from this collaboration, uses a rich set of Microsoft technologies supporting Infosys’ proprietary SCALE (Sustainable-Connected-Affordable-Livable-Experiential) framework for smart buildings. This solution for Smart Building Management enables building automation, monitoring and control of operational assets to drive efficiencies across building energy, water, lighting and acoustical systems by using an integrated command center that optimizes these resources though predictive analytics.

The solution augments human intelligence with AI to dramatically reduce costs and help accelerate the design of digital workspaces that respond to human activity and significantly improve comfort and productivity while transforming living and working spaces to sustainable, purpose driven, environments.

As part of this announcement Infosys and Microsoft will open an Innovation Lab in Redmond that will focus on developing and co-creating new solutions for SB&S that cross industries. This Lab will be an extension of the Infosys Smart Workplace Hub in Indianapolis and will focus on each company’s cross-industry experiences in emerging technologies to incubate ideas, co-create physical assets and prototypes, establish frameworks and guidelines for the domain, and the development of a partner ecosystem for SB&S solutions.

Corey Glickman, Vice President & Head – Strategic Design Consulting, Infosys, said, “Physical spaces and buildings are the latest in adopting Digital Transformation. We are excited to have Microsoft as a partner in creating market leading solutions in real-estate management and services built on Microsoft technologies. Together, we will accelerate sustainable solutions that release immediate operational efficiencies for our customers, innovate on the edge to fuse mature and emerging technologies to incubate space changing offerings that we can then begin to deploy at scale.”

Rimes Mortimer, GM, Applied Innovation, Microsoft, said, “We are energized by this new collaboration with Infosys. It combines the incredible work we have done on energy smart buildings, space optimization and planning and workplace analytics with the strength and reach of Infosys’ expertise in solution design and systems integration to unlock new accelerated business value for our joint customers. Physical spaces and cities are critical to almost every company’s operations and our digital innovation will accelerate the transformation of these spaces with end-to-end solutions, new operating models, all powered by high-quality delivery, speed and scale that Infosys is known for.”

