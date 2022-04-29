JAGGAER partners with RFPIO to accelerate responses for customer bids and RFPs

RFPIO, a response management platform, and JAGGAER, a firm in eProcurement, announced a partnership with notable implications for vendors responding to requests for proposals (RFPs) issued through JAGGAER’s platform. Vendors and suppliers responding to RFPs issued through JAGGAER’s platform will now have the opportunity to compose their response on a free version of RFPIO’s response management platform.

“RFPIO is excited to partner with JAGGAER and give their customers’ suppliers the opportunity to see what’s possible with response automation. JAGGAER’s customers will see immediate time savings, improved accuracy, and higher-quality responses as a result of the RFPIO platform,” said Ganesh Shankar, CEO and Co-Founder, RFPIO.

In addition to RFPIO’s content management, in-app collaboration, and project management features, JAGGAER responders will also have access to RFPIO’s exclusive training resources, such as RFPIO University, RFPIO Help Center, and RFPIO’s customer success team. To access additional automation and collaboration functionality from RFPIO’s platform, vendors and suppliers also have the opportunity to purchase a full, paid version of RFPIO.

“JAGGAER is constantly looking for innovative methods to up-level our customer experience. Adding RFPIO as our response management partner will allow suppliers to respond faster to bids and RFPs,” said Jim Bureau, CEO, JAGGAER.

“RFPIO aligns well with our Autonomous Commerce philosophy. We believe it will enable suppliers to pursue revenue growth opportunities that they formerly didn’t have the resources to chase, and give buyers a larger pool of bid respondents to choose from,” adds Jim.

During early stages of the partnership, vendors and suppliers will need to request their complimentary RFPIO instance. Both companies are working on an integration between platforms for an enhanced customer experience in the near future. RFPIO’s global business division, RFP360, also has its own sourcing solutions which do not directly compete with JAGGAER.

“RFPIO integration partners enrich our platform, its capabilities, and the response experience. Responders must have access to knowledge, content, and proposal-building tools from everywhere they work. We look forward to extending RFPIO’s full capabilities to vendors and suppliers responding to JAGGAER RFPs,” added AJ Sunder, Chief Product Officer and CIO, RFPIO.