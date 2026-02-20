JanAI partners with Wipro-PWC-KDEM, OneTAC- EkStep to build world’s first AI-ready villages

JanAI, India’s rural-first AI initiative by Head Held High Foundation, recently announced a series of landmark Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with leading global and Indian institutions to accelerate the creation of the world’s first AI-First Villages.

The partnerships, spanning across Project Nanda, led by Prof. Ramesh Raskar of MIT, Wipro, PwC, Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM), OneTAC and Bluedot Initiative by EkStep Foundation mark a significant shift in India’s AI journey from a tech consumer model to a grassroots-led ecosystem where farmers, artisans, youth and rural entrepreneurs become active AI users and creators. These collaborations will support JanAI’s vision of transforming 10,000 villages by 2030 into decentralised hubs of AI-enabled prosperity.

In a major development, JanAI has entered into a multi-party alliance with Wipro, PWC, and the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM). This partnership focuses on building the scalable infrastructure and governance frameworks required to support decentralized rural growth. Leveraging Wipro’s expertise in building robust systems, this alliance is a cornerstone of JanAI’s 2030 Vision, aimed at ensuring that rural prosperity is built on a foundation of world-class technology.

To ensure data-driven progress, this alliance is developing a pioneering District-Level AI Literacy & Usage Dashboard. By combining Wipro’s technology prowess, PwC’s consulting and framework development expertise, and KDEM’s ability to bridge Government and Startup networks, the partnership will co-create socially responsible technology applications designed to take AI to the masses while building a robust JanAI Ambassador Program within schools and universities to fuel long-term capacity building.

Project Nanda Partnership – World’s First Framework for an ‘AI-First Village’

JanAI has partnered with Project NANDA, led by Professor Ramesh Raskar of MIT Boston. This partnership will build the world’s first framework for an Agentic AI-First Village, conceptualised and validated by a global team of experts at Project NANDA. By implementing Agentic AI networks, where AI agents interact and can transact autonomously, JanAI is shifting the narrative for youth, farmers, artisans and local entrepreneurs. This decentralized open framework will allow seamless interactions for rural citizen in their own languages, moving them from passive observers to empowered AI users.

In a strategic move to empower local economies, JanAI has partnered with OneTAC (by Culkey Foundation) and Blue Dot Initiative by the EkStep Foundation to launch a first-of-its-kind OneTAC HUB, a district-level tourism phygital model for informal actors and job seekers in the experience economy. This collaboration merges the power of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) with AI to empower local entrepreneurs. By providing a unified digital framework, access to credit/equity and markets, the partnership aims to help tourism-based stakeholders, job seekers, and small business owners streamline discovery and transact, effectively turning every district’s invisible assets into a global discovery.