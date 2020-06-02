Express Computer


Home  »  News  »  Jeff Bezos to invest in UK logistics startup Beacon

Jeff Bezos to invest in UK logistics startup Beacon

NewsStartup
By IANS
0 14
Read Article

Amazon Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos is reportedly investing in a British startup Beacon that aims to become a global logistics chain.

According to Sky News, the world’s richest man is “taking part in Series A fundraising worth $15 million for the British startup”.

Beacon is a digital freight-forwarding and supply chain finance firm.

Launched in 2018, it uses Artificial Intelligence (AI), Cloud and other technologies to improve operational efficiency for customers organising international trade in their products.

Beacon is understood to have seen strong demand during the Covid-19 crisis from companies in the e-commerce and homewares sector, in particular, the report said.

The company offers a range of services – including global ocean, air freight and truck – which can be accessed and managed on a single platform.

Beacon was founded by two former Uber executives, Fraser Robinson and Dmitri Izmailov.

Beacon’s investors include executives from Uber, Google and Amazon, according to its site.

Pierre Martin, the company’s chief technology officer, previously worked at Amazon.


If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Advertisement

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

IANS
    Subscribe to our newsletter
    Sign up here to get the latest news, updates delivered directly to your inbox.
    You can unsubscribe at any time
    You might also like More from author

    Leave A Reply

    Your email address will not be published.

    Register for the Digital Technology Senate Virtual Conclave: Pharma and Healthcare
    Register Now!
    close-image