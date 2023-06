Jindal Stainless opts for Dassault Systèmes’ Solutions to boost operational and delivery efficiencies

Dassault Systèmes announced that Jindal Stainless Limited (JSL), the leading stainless steel manufacturer in India, will deploy Dassault Systèmes’ solutions to strengthen its production planning, scheduling and execution processes and better meet customer demand.

Having recently expanded and doubled its production capacity at two facilities to 2.9 million tons of steel per year, JSL can seamlessly manage end-to-end production and operations by adopting an integrated and fully automated approach.

Stainless steel manufacturing is a complex, made-to-order sector. Delivering reliable performance to meet customer targets requires agile, transparent ways to plan, use resources, leverage real-time information from the shop floor, quickly balance capacity, and make accurate predictions while maintaining high quality standards.

JSL will deploy Dassault Systèmes’ “Operations Planning and Scheduling Excellence” industry solution experience based on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, which leverages DELMIA applications, to optimize these processes virtually. JSL can reduce costs and improve efficiency in order to realize significant benefits like reducing lead time by 10%-15% and work-in-progress inventory by 8%-10%.

Through this deployment, JSL aims to strengthen its position in core sectors like automotive and infrastructure while expanding its activity in the lifestyle, aerospace and defense sectors in a sustainable way. Virtual twin experiences enable JSL to minimize its carbon footprint by reducing product diversions and quality rejections.

“This is another bold step towards creatively demolishing legacy systems and adopting new models of digitalization and automation,” said Abhyuday Jindal, Managing Director, JSL. “A few years ago, we were the first organization in the Indian stainless steel industry to front-end the entire customer journey with us. Now we are working towards a 360-degree integration of different operational technologies with real-time dashboards to enable faster decision making. This aligns with our vision to diversify, expand, and drive long-term growth and innovation in stainless steel. The DELMIA Quintiq and Apriso deployment is a key enabler for us in this journey.”

“Dassault Systèmes’ solutions support the sustainable production of steel by innovative customers like Jindal Stainless Limited,” said Corinne Bulota, Vice President, Infrastructure, Energy and Materials Industry, Dassault Systèmes. “By using our industry solution experiences and DELMIA Quintiq and Apriso applications, JSL benefits from a single source of truth that brings real-time visibility, simulation and optimization capabilities. The virtual twin experience of JSL’s production systems helps JSL improve operational efficiency and product quality significantly, and facilitates data-driven, fast decisions for the decarbonization of steelmaking.”