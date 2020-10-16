JK Technosoft introduces artificial intelligence-based social distancing monitoring solution

Read Article

JK Technosoft’s smart artificial intelligence solution integrates with the existing surveillance system to monitor the movement of the people in a particular area or regulate whether the place is overcrowded with features like, type of social distancing violations, violation history, contact tracing, person identification, mask-detection, etc.

To make the solution user-friendly, the Social Distancing Radar comes with an analytical dashboard that provides insights such as live AI-enabled feed, history of violations this can be filtered out based on in a day, month, or a particular date range, detect the type of violations, violations details, contact tracing and raise an alert if any violation is observed. The collected information can further be used to analyze the nature, frequency, and user traffic. Since social distancing radar is integrated with the existing surveillance system through live CCTV camera feed so it does not demand any further modification in the existing building infrastructure.

Commenting on the effectiveness of this system, Ankur Gupta, Technical- Architect-Digital, JK Technosoft said, “Social Distancing Radar is aimed at helping businesses reboot their business operations using a monitoring system that guarantees a safe and protected environment through an easy plug and play system that can extract data from sources like CCTV camera feeds to continuously monitor user movements, the number of people present at a place like conference rooms, common areas like canteen, office cubicles, etc., contact tracing and raise the alarm if needed”.

