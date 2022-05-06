JPIN launches strategic funds with a combined value of US$150 mn for innovation

JPIN, a startup investment bank, has announced the launch of two strategic funds aimed at fuelling innovation across the globe. Through the creation of a US$ 130 million JPIN Global Fund in United Kingdom and US $20 Mn JPIN India Fund in India, the company will look to expand their already illustrious network of global investors, connecting them to some of the world’s most ambitious and growth-hungry, next-generation start-ups and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs). This infusion of capital will ensure that start-ups showing tremendous potential across the emerging markets will have the financial means to thrive and scale their businesses to global levels.

With the US$ 130 million global fund, JPIN aims to lead investment rounds by allocating its initial committed capital in startups from Pre-Series A onwards over a period of three years. The remaining capital will be set aside to be deployed in follow-on rounds. The fund will primarily focus on investing in the home market United Kingdom as well as emerging markets – Brazil, Columbia, Mexico, Nigeria, Kenya, Egypt, India, Indonesia, Vietnam – which are in sync with the company’s objective of creating the modern silk route between emerging markets for start-ups and investors.

Gaurav Singh, Founder, JPIN comments, “Backed by operational intelligence, JPIN has a proven track record of fund-raising and investment activities in the emerging markets across the globe. This is visible in our choice of the businesses we pick to fund and mentor – innovative, ambitious, hardworking. Through the JPIN Global Fund, we aim to back potential unicorns and decacorns of tomorrow with international capital and help them scale globally, thus enabling them to achieve their true potential.”

Nayan Gala, Founder, JPIN comments, “India is home to around 63 million SMEs that are the backbone of the socio-economic development of our country. With a target to contribute 50 per cent to India’s GDP by 2024-25, the sector is all geared to lead the next growth story. Our strategic fund will ensure that these SMEs have access to global capital whilst providing our investors an opportunity to invest in stable businesses that are creating a valuable impact and giving VC expected returns.”