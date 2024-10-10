JSW MG Motor India accelerates 7 startups focused on AI in electric mobility

JSW MG Motor India announced the acceleration of seven startups focused on AI in Electric Mobility, as part of the MG Developer Program (MGDP) Season 5.0. The MGDP initiative, supported by ecosystem partners, promotes

innovation in the evolving AI space within electric mobility. The selected seven startups are- Anuvega Powertronics, Aselector Technologies, Emerging Technologies, Gudlyf Mobility, Power Jet (EV Urjaa), Ravity, Vocbot AI.

The theme for MGDP Season 5.0, AI in Electric Mobility, encourages tech startups to explore the transformative potential of AI in reshaping both business operations and everyday life. The seven startups will be involved in developing pilot programs and ongoing projects in the coming months, paving the way for practical applications and innovations that integrate AI with electric mobility.

For this season, which began in early 2024, JSW MG Motor India partnered with Startup India and Manthan (Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India), significantly enhancing the program’s impact. A consortium, comprising AWS, Exicom, Lohum, and DRIIV (Delhi Research Implementation and Innovation), provided crucial support, fostering collaboration and innovation within the startup fraternity.

Gaurav Gupta, Chief Growth Officer, JSW MG Motor India, said, “Our commitment to innovation and collaboration in electric mobility sector is steadfast. The MG Developer Program and Grant serve as a catalyst, empowering startups to develop AI solutions that address the challenges and opportunities presented by this rapidly evolving mobility landscape. By providing a supportive environment, mentorship, and access to resources, we’re nurturing a new generation of innovators who are poised to shape India’s electric mobility future by leveraging AI. As JSW MG Motor India continues to invest in technological advancement and creating opportunities in AI space, we look forward to witness growth of these startups and their positive impact on the Indian automotive landscape.

The MGDP received over 100 applications from 52 cities across India, with 7 emerging as winners, highlighting an unprecedented nationwide impact.

 Anuvega Powertronics- Cutting-edge power electronics and drivetrain solutions provider

 Aselector Technologies- AI based platform provider for customer experience and process optimisation

 Emerging Technologies- Dedicated to advancing safety and efficiency in the auto industry

 Gudlyf Mobility- A deep tech startup working in the energy storage solutions

 Power Jet (EV Urjaa)- An EV charging infrastructure provider

 Ravity- AI connected mobility management platform

 Vocbot AI- Multi-lingual SaaS based, AI driven contact center

Since its inception in 2019, the MG Developer Program, in partnership with innovation partners such as Jio, SAP, Exicom, etc., has created a strong channel for startups, developers, and innovators in India, securing over 1,550 entries till date. Diverse fields ranging from Connected Car technology to electric mobility have been covered, alongside 280 teams progressing to the initial rounds across seasons 1-4. JSW MG Motor India has additionally facilitated mentorship from over 100 experts, including the leadership of MG India and partners within the technology ecosystem. The company has already associated with 34 promising start-ups so far through the MG Developer Program (MGDP) and Grant, and these are actively engaged in multiple projects with the company.