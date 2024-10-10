Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Gurugram police steps up safety with Staqu’s JARVIS: Real-time detection of fake number plates using existing CCTV

Gurugram police steps up safety with Staqu’s JARVIS: Real-time detection of fake number plates using existing CCTV

News
By Express Computer
0 5

In an effort to bolster city-wide security, the Gurugram Police Department has partnered with Staqu Technologies to implement an AI-powered vehicle number plate recognition system. This cutting-edge solution uses existing CCTV cameras to scan and verify number plates against RTO data. Staqu’s proprietary JARVIS platform promptly identifies discrepancies and sends real-time alerts to the relevant authorities and ground zero officers. This initiative marks a significant advancement in enhancing Gurugram’s security framework.

Through this collaboration, existing CCTV cameras installed at key locations in the city have been integrated with Staqu’s cutting-edge AI technology, enabling first of its own kind Suspicious Number Plate Recognition . This system will instantly cross-reference number plates with government records, identifying discrepancies such as fake number plates , stolen vehicles, and blacklisted vehicles etc. In addition to improved vehicle monitoring, the technology has already helped the police identify 1500 vehicles within a 2 days period of deployment just from two of the “ Police nakas”/ crossroads in real time. Additionally technology will also assist searching vehicles with their attributes.

Commissioner of Police, Shri Vikas Kumar Arora, Gurugram Police Department also expressed their support for the project. “The implementation of Staqu’s AI-based technology has already proven to be a game-changer for us. In just a few weeks, we have successfully identified and apprehended several vehicle-related defaulters. This collaboration marks a significant advancement in our surveillance efforts, and we look forward to continued success in enhancing public safety.”

Commenting on this project, Mr. Atul Rai, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Staqu Technologies, said, “We are honored to partner with the Gurugram Police Department in their mission to enhance the safety and security of the city. By deploying our JARVIS platform, we aim to contribute to reducing crime and ensuring a safer environment for the residents of Gurugram. Given that our headquarters is also based in Gurugram, this initiative holds special significance for us.” He further added “Our technology is currently in use across 11 states, helping police departments leverage AI to improve their operational effectiveness. We strongly believe that technology should serve the greater good, and it is our privilege to support initiatives that make people feel more secure in their daily lives.”

Staqu Technologies, known for its pioneering work in audio-video analytics, is currently collaborating with over 11 state governments across India to enhance homeland security. The company’s AI-powered solutions have been instrumental in securing major national events, including the Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration and the G20 Summit. The integration of Staqu’s JARVIS platform in Gurugram marks another milestone in their ongoing efforts to leverage AI-driven innovation for public safety and national security across the country.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image