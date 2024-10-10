Gurugram police steps up safety with Staqu’s JARVIS: Real-time detection of fake number plates using existing CCTV

In an effort to bolster city-wide security, the Gurugram Police Department has partnered with Staqu Technologies to implement an AI-powered vehicle number plate recognition system. This cutting-edge solution uses existing CCTV cameras to scan and verify number plates against RTO data. Staqu’s proprietary JARVIS platform promptly identifies discrepancies and sends real-time alerts to the relevant authorities and ground zero officers. This initiative marks a significant advancement in enhancing Gurugram’s security framework.

Through this collaboration, existing CCTV cameras installed at key locations in the city have been integrated with Staqu’s cutting-edge AI technology, enabling first of its own kind Suspicious Number Plate Recognition . This system will instantly cross-reference number plates with government records, identifying discrepancies such as fake number plates , stolen vehicles, and blacklisted vehicles etc. In addition to improved vehicle monitoring, the technology has already helped the police identify 1500 vehicles within a 2 days period of deployment just from two of the “ Police nakas”/ crossroads in real time. Additionally technology will also assist searching vehicles with their attributes.

Commissioner of Police, Shri Vikas Kumar Arora, Gurugram Police Department also expressed their support for the project. “The implementation of Staqu’s AI-based technology has already proven to be a game-changer for us. In just a few weeks, we have successfully identified and apprehended several vehicle-related defaulters. This collaboration marks a significant advancement in our surveillance efforts, and we look forward to continued success in enhancing public safety.”

Commenting on this project, Mr. Atul Rai, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Staqu Technologies, said, “We are honored to partner with the Gurugram Police Department in their mission to enhance the safety and security of the city. By deploying our JARVIS platform, we aim to contribute to reducing crime and ensuring a safer environment for the residents of Gurugram. Given that our headquarters is also based in Gurugram, this initiative holds special significance for us.” He further added “Our technology is currently in use across 11 states, helping police departments leverage AI to improve their operational effectiveness. We strongly believe that technology should serve the greater good, and it is our privilege to support initiatives that make people feel more secure in their daily lives.”

Staqu Technologies, known for its pioneering work in audio-video analytics, is currently collaborating with over 11 state governments across India to enhance homeland security. The company’s AI-powered solutions have been instrumental in securing major national events, including the Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration and the G20 Summit. The integration of Staqu’s JARVIS platform in Gurugram marks another milestone in their ongoing efforts to leverage AI-driven innovation for public safety and national security across the country.