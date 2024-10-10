Express Computer

Home  »  Artificial Intelligence AI  »  Manah launches a curated AI-based copilot for mental wellbeing

Manah launches a curated AI-based copilot for mental wellbeing

Artificial Intelligence AINews
By Express Computer
0 5

Manah Wellness announced the launch of myBuddy, world’s first curated AI-based copilot, which delivers significantly improved quality and relevance of responses to the conversations users have on mental health and wellbeing.

“The fundamental challenges surrounding mental wellbeing are not clinical. They are rooted in the social norms, our beliefs and notions we carry. This results in 85% of those with mental health issues not reaching out for help. To unlearn the prevailing beliefs and to acquire a whole perspective to mental health, we need to seek right information, open up about our apprehensions and fears and hold conversations in a safe and non-judgmental space. Manah’s myBuddy now offers them the opportunity to explore so that they take their first steps to address their concerns and make right decisions,” said Manah Wellness Co-founder and CEO Dr Ashwin Naik.

Unlike most other copilots for mental wellbeing, myBuddy does not rely on unverified data and information available on the internet. myBuddy builds its intelligence from an exclusive set of data created internally by Manah and our social responsibility initiative White Swan Foundation.

While White Swan Foundation has built one of the largest knowledge repositories on mental health and wellbeing, Manah’s team of psychologists have dipped into their rich experience to identify one thousand questions that an individual will potentially have about mental health and wellbeing. These questions are being carefully answered and fed to the myBuddy engine, creating a unique set of database that understands challenges of the user in making a decision on mental wellbeing.

“Manah’s myBuddy is uniquely placed as it provides responses to the layperson’s questions and concerns that are normally ignored or met with a non-supportive reply when introduced in a conversation. myBuddy offers support in all Indian and global languages and is best suited for not just asking questions but holding conversations. myBuddy is an ideal copilot for employees at workplaces to hold conversations to address their day-to-day stressors. It is also an effective partner for them to start their wellbeing journey,” said Manah Wellness Co-founder and COO Ritika Arora.

myBuddy is currently being made available as part of Manah’s digital platform called Manahverse. These tools are the right options for organizations focused on making their employee mental wellbeing program relevant for every employee.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image