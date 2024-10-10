Express Computer

Truecaller launches name verification in India using UPI

By Express Computer
Truecaller launches blue tick verification for all Premium users in India. The new Verified Badge service allows users to verify their identity through the government-backed Unified Payments Interface (UPI) to confirm their correct names.

Over the years, the verified badge has become one of the most sought-after features among Truecaller users, with many expressing a desire for a more transparent and accessible way to obtain it. In response to this overwhelming demand, Truecaller has revamped the verification process to provide a more accurate and trustworthy solution.

The new Verified Badge feature leverages external verification through the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), ensuring that users’ identities are authenticated using the same reliable methods employed by major financial institutions. This process allows users to initiate verification themselves by selecting the name they want to display based on information received from UPI.

Speaking on the launch of the new feature, Rishit Jhunjhunwala, Chief Product Officer and MD, India, Truecaller, stated, “The new verified badge is a direct response to feedback from our Premium users who seek more robust and trustworthy ways to establish their identities. By integrating UPI-based verification, we’re leveraging a widely accepted and secure method to ensure that the identities on our platform are authentic and credible. This feature not only reinforces our commitment to providing top-tier services but also empowers our users to take control of their digital presence with confidence. We believe this is a significant step forward in our vision of making communication safer for everyone. This is starting in India but will roll out to other countries soon. With this launch, Truecaller could very well become one of the most trusted identifier of user profiles globally.”

With the introduction of the Verified Badge, Truecaller is setting a new standard for trust in digital communications, providing users with recognition and reliability comparable to traditional IDs. This change underscores Truecaller’s ongoing commitment to enhancing the security and dependability of digital interactions. Please note that Verified Badge is currently only available for Premium customers on Android. Support for Verified Badge on iPhone is coming soon.

