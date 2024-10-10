Honeywell and SGP Bioenergy to develop plant-based biochemicals, reducing industry’s reliance on fossil fuels.

Express Computer

Honeywell and SGP BioEnergy announced they are working together to develop new, scalable technology to convert industrial hemp and other plant-based material into biochemicals that can be used to produce plastics and other everyday items, offering an alternative to chemicals produced from fossil fuels.

As part of this collaboration, Honeywell will develop the new technology that enables plant material to be used as feedstock for biochemical production on an expanded scale. SGP BioEnergy will provide the infrastructure, workforce and second-generation feedstock, including industrial hemp, for this initiative through its “READY.GROW.” program.

To ensure safe and efficient unit operations, Honeywell will provide ongoing operational support and workforce training for the team at SGP BioEnergy. The collaboration with SGP BioEnergy supports Honeywell’s alignment of its portfolio to three powerful megatrends, including the energy transition.

“Honeywell is committed to developing innovative solutions to help enable the energy transition. This cutting-edge technology will enable the production of a variety of petrochemical alternatives using second-generation feedstocks,” said Bryan Glover, chief technology and growth officer of Honeywell Energy and Sustainability Solutions. “By using hemp and other non-edible feedstocks to produce these important chemicals, Honeywell and SGP BioEnergy are helping to reduce the world’s reliance on fossil fuels without impacting the food chain.”

“Advancements in the creation and use of biochemicals and biomass are bringing the world to a transformative inflection point. The global stakeholder demand is continually growing, and policies to incentivise cleaner and safer solutions are aligned among many of those stakeholders,” said Randy Delbert Letang, founder, president and CEO of SGP BioEnergy. “Honeywell’s leadership, technological renown and commitment to accelerating the energy transition made it a perfect partner for this initiative given our ‘Zero Waste Ecosystem’ model and continued efforts towards decarbonisation.”

