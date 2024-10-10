Express Computer

Brillio expands India footprint with the inauguration of new centre in Gurugram

By Express Computer
Brillio announced the opening of its new state-of-the-art centre in Gurugram, India.

Located at Cyber Greens in DLF Cyber City in the heart of Gurugram’s thriving tech ecosystem and equipped with a modern workspace and advanced technology infrastructure, the centre is designed to foster innovation, collaboration, and agile working. The centre will enhance Brillio’s AI-led capabilities and strengthen its ability to tap into the region’s talent pool to deliver high-quality and tailored digital solutions to clients worldwide.

“The opening of our Gurugram centre marks a significant milestone in our industry-leading growth journey,” said Sandeep Rane, Chief Delivery Officer, Brillio. “Gurugram’s dynamic business ecosystem and top-tier talent will further boost our ability to help our global clients in their transformation journeys. We look forward to leveraging the region’s vast potential in enabling innovation and excellence at scale as we empower our customers to turn the power of technology into competitive differentiation.”

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Brillio’s leadership team and distinguished guests from the industry.

More than three-fourths of Brillio’s global workforce, consisting of more than 6,000 professionals, is based in India. In addition to Gurugram, the company has centres in Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai, and Hyderabad.

