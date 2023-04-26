JumpCloud and Google introduce new productivity and IT management solution

JumpCloud Inc. announced it is partnering with Google Cloud on a new joint offering that enables businesses to combine Google Workspace with the open directory platform provided by JumpCloud to strengthen their security and how they manage hybrid workforces. Organizations now have an open, cloud-forward, and secure alternative to single vendor, legacy solutions. They also have the freedom and flexibility to move to modern, cloud-based solutions to support hybrid work and mixed platform environments.

“As businesses continue to shift toward hybrid work models, IT teams must evaluate which tools enable them to securely optimize workforce productivity at scale,” said Kevin Ichhpurani, vice president of global partner ecosystem and channels, Google Cloud. “Global organizations can now combine Google Workspace’s innovative communications capabilities with JumpCloud’s device management and directory services, providing IT teams with a modern collaboration solution that is flexible and can evolve with their business’ needs.”

The Google Workspace and JumpCloud package combines collaboration and productivity, directory services, device management, single sign-on (SSO), multi-factor authentication (MFA), and more in a single offering. Organizations have the freedom to choose best-in-class devices, applications, and infrastructure providers without vendor lock-in and high fees.

“Closed, legacy, and on-premises systems are rigid, making it nearly impossible for organizations to modernize with cloud solutions,” said Greg Keller, co-founder and chief strategy officer, JumpCloud. “Our partnership with Google Cloud gives IT teams an open, modern, and affordable solution to ensure their workforces can collaborate effectively with Google Workspace and any IT resource from any location from a trusted device. This package also delivers tremendous opportunity for Google Cloud’s channel partners, empowering them with a single, competitive solution for workforce collaboration, directory services, and device management.”

Google Workspace and JumpCloud packages are available through Google Workspace resellers around the world. To learn more about the offering, join JumpCloud’s IT Hour on Friday, April 28 at 9:30 am MT where Google Workspace’s Head of ISV Partnerships Seth Siciliano and JumpCloud’s Principal Strategist Chase Doelling will discuss the details and benefits of the new collaboration.