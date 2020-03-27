Juniper Networks introduces Mist Premium Analytics Service

Read Article

Mist Systems, a Juniper Networks company and a pioneer in secure AI-driven networks, announced the launch of Mist Premium Analytics, a new service that offers enterprises a comprehensive network visibility and business insights platform to support the increasing demands of digital transformation projects. As a complement to existing Mist wireless, wired and location subscription services and the Marvis AI engine, Mist Premium Analytics helps simplify data collection across heterogenous network, security and location domains and converts that data into actionable insights for better capacity planning, optimal user experiences and positive business outcomes for today’s digital businesses.

“End-to-end network visibility into network, security and location behavior is traditionally both complex and costly because of disparate systems, organizational silos and the lack of an overarching intelligence engine to tie all the pieces together,” said Sudheer Matta, VP of Products at Juniper Mist. “With Mist Premium Analytics, we solve this challenge by taking data from numerous systems and turning it into actionable insights for better IT and business decisions.”

