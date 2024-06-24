Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Kapture CX launches AI powered automatic quality assurance (QA) to scale customer service

Kapture CX launches AI powered automatic quality assurance (QA) to scale customer service

News
By Express Computer
0 14

Kapture CX  has made another strategic move to transform the traditional quality assurance process with the launch of AutoQA. Integrated with robust AI algorithms, the new Auto QA helps automate QA processes, analyzes vast amounts of data, and identifies trends to improve agent performance and customer sentiment.

For the past few years, quality assurance has been a manual and time-consuming activity. The QA managers have had to spot agent interactions manually, which usually end up taking weeks to provide results. To address this concern and boost the efficiency of the process, Kapture CX has launched Auto QA which utilizes AI and ML algorithms and provides end-to-end analysis of the agent’s performance over chat, email, calls, social media, and other communication channels within seconds.

Elated with the launch of Auto QA, Sanchit Sood, COO of Kapture CX said, “The launch of Automatic Quality Assurance marks a significant milestone in our journey to revolutionise and elevate the QA process for contact and service agents. The innovation would significantly free up the bandwidth of contact centre leaders from tactical tasks, so they can focus more on the strategic initiatives .It demonstrates our vision to empower businesses in ensuring consistent excellence in customer interactions, enabling them to focus on delivering exceptional customer experiences.”

In addition, Kapture CX adds hyper-personalisation to Auto QA by allowing the users to configure the dashboard and define parameters and sub parameters to score each agent. It also enables fine-tuning of the scoring system by evaluating each parameter based on its significance to boost the accuracy and efficiency of the process.

By automating the mundane QA tasks, Auto QA frees up QA managers from manual grading of agent performances and guides the contact centre to focus on targeted improvements that ultimately boost customer satisfaction, advocacy, and loyalty, subsequently enhancing the company’s revenue.

Furthermore, Auto QA provides in-depth analytics about the QA and generates extensive reports to provide data-driven insights to determine the targeted improvement area and make informed decisions for customer service improvement. It empowers businesses to gain deeper insights into customer interactions, beyond just listening.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image