Kapture CX Launches AI-Powered Kapture Insights for Enhanced Customer Experiences

Kapture CX, a leading SaaS-based Customer Experience platform, recently announced the launch of Kapture Insights, a highly configurable platform that empowers enterprises to craft personalised surveys, analyse feedback precisely, and optimise customer journeys to continuously improve customer experiences.

In today’s digitally-driven landscape, businesses recognise the importance of delivering exceptional experiences aligned with customers’ preferences. Kapture Insights, driven by a unique scoring model, enables businesses to curate and score customer feedback, empowering them to prioritise outcome-based actions and gain a competitive edge in the market.

Sheshgiri Kamath, CEO & Co-founder of Kapture CX, expressed enthusiasm about the launch, stating, “Thriving businesses go beyond understanding customer needs – they anticipate desires, surpass expectations, and transform satisfied customers into fervent brand champions. Kapture Insights stands as a powerhouse, providing invaluable assistance to customer service teams by pinpointing gaps, prioritising needs, and revolutionising the entire customer journey.”

Kapture Insights operates on a comprehensive four-pronged approach designed to reduce churn rates, enhance agent productivity, and foster customer satisfaction. It curates customer responses, providing a holistic view of their expectations across every touchpoint. By tracking, analysing, and predicting customers’ journeys, the platform uncovers actionable improvements to elevate the overall customer experience. Additionally, it streamlines the customer acquisition and revenue generation process, augmenting business outcomes.

“Our robust platform prioritises data security, while also empowering businesses to gather and evaluate in-the-moment feedback, across multiple customer touch-points, effortlessly. Built on a foundation of robust security measures compliant with ISO 27001, SOC 2 Type 1, GDPR, HIPAA, Kapture Insights ensures the utmost protection of sensitive information”, said Vikas Garg, CTO and Co-founder at Kapture.

With 1000+ pre-built integrations, Kapture Insights consolidates customer feedback, across multiple channels such as email, SMS, and mobile apps, into a single platform. Further, the platform offers a range of carefully crafted survey templates, revealing deep customer insights based on personas. These templates can be used as-is, or further customised to suit the business-specific requirements of the enterprise.

Since its launch, Kapture Insights has experienced notable traction from the market. Currently deployed by Netmeds, India’s largest online pharmacy, Kapture Insights is all set to expand its reach across sectors including Consumer Durables, BFSI, Retail, and Travel
About Kapture CX

Kapture CX is a leading SaaS-based Customer Experience platform that leverages the power Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to empower businesses, across the Retail, Consumer Durables, BFSI, and Travel sectors, to deliver exceptional customer experiences through innovative technology solutions.

